Family-friendly party at Blue Goose Event Center

Loomis, Calif. – Soroptimist International of Loomis Basin is hosting a Fiesta Bingo fundraiser on Saturday, May 4. This family-friendly party will be held at the Blue Goose Event Center, 3550 Taylor Rd, Loomis CA 95650.

The doors open at 5 PM and the event begins at 6 PM. Soroptimist is a global volunteer organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment.

Tickets

Tickets are $35 each and include Mexican dinner and one pack of nine bingo games. Buy tickets online at the Soroptimist Loomis website. Tickets are also available with cash or check at Hebard Insurance Solutions, located at 3837 Taylor Road, Loomis Mon. to Fri. from 8AM to noon and 1PM to 5PM. Limited tickets may be available at the door; last year it sold out so get your tickets early.

Additional Bingo cards and raffle tickets may be purchased at the event. There will also be a cash-only no-host bar with Mexican beer, tequila cocktails and more.

Prizes

There are great Bingo and raffle prizes including gift baskets with wine, salsa, gardening, game night, “rise & shine,” and “fun in the sun” themes. Hebard Insurance Solutions has donated the $300 blackout cash prize, Terry Duarte donated a Cabi $250 clothing certificate and Carol Van Ness donated a three day – two night stay at Windsor WorldMart Resort for two. Fantastic prizes have also been donated by Taylors, Mr. Pickles, Green Acres, Trader Joe’s, Loomis Quilt and Fiber Guild and The Farmhouse Day Spa. In addition, there are gift cards from popular retailers and restaurants. The club thanks Pizza Factory for donating the printing of the tickets and Rocklin In-N-Out Burger for donating paper goods.

Fundraiser

This fundraiser supports the Loomis club in carrying out the Soroptimist vision of women and girls having the resources and opportunities to reach their full potential and live their dreams. The Loomis Soroptimist club recently distributed $13,000 in high school and college scholarships, grants to K-8 teachers and teacher funds for the Loomis Senior L.I.F.E. center. Soroptimist International has a consultative role to the United Nations and the club also supports international projects.

Soroptimist

All women who want to make a difference in our community are welcome to join Soroptimist. To learn more about the Loomis Basin club, go to http://soroptimistloomis.com/ The club meets on the first and third Wednesday evening each month, except during the summer.

Soroptimist (soroptimist.org) is a global volunteer organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment. Soroptimist International of Loomis Basin is a 501(c)(3) organization.