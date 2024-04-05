Judges hand out sentences in two heartbreaking cases

Fair Oaks fentanyl dealer receives 15 years to life in prison for selling a lethal amount of fentanyl to local woman

ROSEVILLE, Calif. – On April 4, 2024, the Honorable Judge Jones sentenced Arron Dare age 26, to 15 years to life in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation following his murder conviction for the death of a local young woman, Haleigh Yarbrough.

“We will continue to hold those who sell this deadly poison in our community accountable,” said Placer County District Attorney Morgan Gire.

“Our team is dedicated to disrupting and dismantling this market- from both supply and demand. Our hearts are with the victims and families of those lost in this terrible crisis and we will continue our aggressive pursuit until the dealers of this poison claim no more lives.” Morgan Gire, Placer DA

Guilty plea

On Dec. 6, 2023, Dare pled guilty to murder for causing the fentanyl death of a local young woman.

The arrest was made after an investigation by the Placer Special Investigations Unit (PSIU), a collaborative effort by the California Department of Justice, Placer County Sheriff’s Office, Roseville Police Department, Rocklin Police Department, Auburn Police Department and the Placer County Probation Department.

The defendant appeared in Placer County Superior Court on Thursday morning for the sentencing. Senior Deputy District Attorney Devan Portillo, the Major Narcotics prosecutor for the Placer County District Attorney’s Office Special Prosecutions Unit, represented the People of Placer County, supported by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office dedicated detective to PSIU.

Haleigh’s dad and stepmom made victim impact statements with the support of their victim advocate from the Placer County District Attorney’s Office Victim Services Unit. Family and community members also attended today’s court hearing in support of the victim’s family.

Haleigh’s dad said in his victim impact statement “With fentanyl being 50-100 times stronger than heroin, the defendant still chose to line his pockets with money. Instead of making an honest living, he chose a life of exploiting others.”

Impact statement

Haleigh’s stepmom stated in her victim impact statement “No more Mother’s Days, no more Father’s Days with Haleigh. Her sister is now left to make wedding plans without her sister. No more Christmas mornings, no more Easter – this is the devastation of this crisis.

Loomis area men receive life without the possibility of parole in prison for horrific child sexual assault case.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. – On April 4, 2024, the Honorable Judge Penney sentenced Stephen Stubbs, age 61 and Brandon Frank, age 33, to life without the possibility of parole in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for lewd acts on a child, forcible lewd acts on a child under 14, aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14, possession of child pornography, and more.

This also includes allegations that the defendants administered a controlled substance to the minor, and engaged in tying and binding the victim during the commission of the crimes.

Evil

This case relates to the two predators who repeatedly assaulted a minor and recorded many of their acts on video. Mr. Stubbs was already registered as a sex offender due to a prior conviction but had failed to register in Placer County to reflect his move into Frank’s home in Loomis.

In Feb. 2020, a “cyber tip” from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) was referred to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, directing them to investigate an address in Loomis. The cyber tip from NCMEC revealed content featuring sexual acts committed by two adult men upon a child, which had been uploaded to a cloud-based storage site.

Years of grooming

After an interview at the Multi-Disciplinary Interview Center (MDIC), it was found that the victim had endured years of grooming, mental suffering and abuse at the hands of the defendants, who acted in concert during the commission of many of their crimes.

Detectives from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office reviewed a large amount of video and photographic content that documented the abuse and forwarded their findings to the Placer County District Attorney’s Office.

As a result of the Placer County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation, the Placer County District Attorney’s Office filed multiple charges of lewd acts on a child, aggravated sexual assault of a child and more.

On January 26, a Placer County jury found the defendants guilty after considering extensive testimony and physical evidence presented from the District Attorney’s Office, Placer County Sheriff’s Office, and the victim, among other witnesses. The trial began in November 2023, and was presided over by the Honorable Jeffrey Penney.

The court also found allegations that defendant Stubbs had been previously convicted of committing a lewd act on a child, as well as several factors in aggravation, including that the crimes involved a high degree of cruelty and callousness, that the victim was particularly vulnerable, and that the defendants took advantage of a position of trust or confidence to commit the offenses, to be true.

This case was prosecuted by Supervising Deputy District Attorney Anna Duffy who leads the office’s Sexual Assault Unit.

