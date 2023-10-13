Roseville hosts NorCal Sportsmen’s Show this weekend @the Grounds

Outdoor enthusiasts and sportsmen event

Roseville, Calif.- On Saturday, October 14, 2023, starting at 10:00 AM, the NorCal Sportsmen’s Show will kick off at the Roebbelen Center located at 700 Event Center Drive in Roseville. This is your chance to immerse yourself in a world of hunting, fishing, camping, and so much more.

Discover the latest gear and equipment from top brands, engage with industry experts, and learn valuable tips and tricks to enhance your outdoor experiences. From hunting rifles to fishing rods, camping gear to outdoor apparel, you’ll find it all under one roof.

Explore the various exhibitors showcasing their products and services, and take advantage of exclusive show specials. Whether you’re a seasoned sportsman or just starting out, there’s something for everyone at the NorCal Sportsmen’s Show.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to connect with fellow outdoor enthusiasts, share stories, and gain inspiration for your next adventure. Mark your calendar and be prepared for an unforgettable day at the NorCal Sportsmen’s Show!

Tickets are priced online at $14.64 for adults and $7.18 for youth.

Attraction Highlights

180,000 square feet of climate-controlled, state-of-the-art architecture

Big O Tires – “People’s Choice” Custom Car show

Hunting & Archery gear – including ammo & gun purchases

Golf Gear

Snow Ski Gear

Live Music

Dr Pepper Youth Fair featuring youth activities and a “Catch & Release” pond

Sporting Dogs & Canine Olympics

Camp, Hike & Trail Gear

Boutique and craft vendors

NorCal Sportsmen’s Show

Oct 14 & 15, 2023

10:00am – 6:00pm

700 Event Center Dr.

Roseville, Calif.

