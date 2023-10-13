Roseville hosts NorCal Sportsmen’s Show this weekend @the Grounds

Outdoor enthusiasts and sportsmen event
Roseville, Calif.- On Saturday, October 14, 2023, starting at 10:00 AM, the NorCal Sportsmen’s Show will kick off at the Roebbelen Center located at 700 Event Center Drive in Roseville. This is your chance to immerse yourself in a world of hunting, fishing, camping, and so much more.
Discover the latest gear and equipment from top brands, engage with industry experts, and learn valuable tips and tricks to enhance your outdoor experiences. From hunting rifles to fishing rods, camping gear to outdoor apparel, you’ll find it all under one roof.
Explore the various exhibitors showcasing their products and services, and take advantage of exclusive show specials. Whether you’re a seasoned sportsman or just starting out, there’s something for everyone at the NorCal Sportsmen’s Show.
Don’t miss out on the opportunity to connect with fellow outdoor enthusiasts, share stories, and gain inspiration for your next adventure. Mark your calendar and be prepared for an unforgettable day at the NorCal Sportsmen’s Show!
Tickets are priced online at $14.64 for adults and $7.18 for youth.
Attraction Highlights
- 180,000 square feet of climate-controlled, state-of-the-art architecture
- Big O Tires – “People’s Choice” Custom Car show
- Hunting & Archery gear – including ammo & gun purchases
- Golf Gear
- Snow Ski Gear
- Live Music
- Dr Pepper Youth Fair featuring youth activities and a “Catch & Release” pond
- Sporting Dogs & Canine Olympics
- Camp, Hike & Trail Gear
- Boutique and craft vendors
NorCal Sportsmen’s Show
Oct 14 & 15, 2023
10:00am – 6:00pm
700 Event Center Dr.
Roseville, Calif.
Map & Directions
related
- 2023 Roebbelen Event Center Schedule in Roseville
- Placer Valley Event Center in Roseville renamed Roebbelen Center
Roseville Today: locally owned & community supported.
NO affiliation with print or BIG media.
Online Since 2003