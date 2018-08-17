Food Truck Fiesta Party at Recreation Park

Auburn, CA- Food trucks, beer garden, wine bar and live music returns for the annual Auburn Food Truck Fiesta. For the younger ones, a kids zone will be on site.

Held at Recreation Park, event planners are expecting another solid turnout for an evening of entertainment and fun.

Fundraiser

A portion of proceeds will go toward supporting the Auburn Bike Park.

According to the Auburn Bike Park website, “The Auburn Bike Park Committee is a volunteer group of local residents, business owners, cyclists and cycling advocates coordinating the effort to bring a bike park to Auburn…and will provide a place where young and old can ride bikes while building fitness and skills in a safe environment.”

Party Details

The party kicks off August 17th at 5:00 PM and is about a 20-minute ride from the Roseville and Rocklin area. Auburn Recreation Park is located at 123 Recreation Drive.

(See map below)

Some of the Tasty Treats and Food Trucks on Tap

Kettle King

Ohana Shave Ice

Fire Goddess Pizza

Outlaw Cuisine

Dave’s Gyro’s

JJ’s Smoke n BBQ

Drewski’s Twisted Taco

Curry Bowl Express

An Honest Pie

Its Nacho Truck

The Dive

Nash & Proper

Rudy’s on the Roll

Bacon Mania

Rockas Fire

Live Music

SWAMP ZEN!

Bob Woods