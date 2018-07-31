Exciting Destination to Explore in Placer County

Auburn, CA- You might be surprised at just how many local residents in South Placer County that have never taken the time to explore Auburn. A world apart and just a mere 15-mile or so drive up I-80.

A wealth of opportunity awaits for both new visitors and returning fans of this fantastic foothill community.

Top 5 Reasons We Love Auburn ♥

1- People

Much of South Placer is a homogeneous blend of cookie cutter homes, chain stores and the typical. Auburn is clearly not and residents march to a slightly different tune. Its atypical approach is reflected in many cool ways throughout the area and it’s part of what makes Auburn such a fascinating and fun place to visit. We love it.

2- Craft Beer

It’s craft beer heaven. Beer enthusiasts travel from afar to enjoy some of the tastiest craft beers found anywhere. Our studies have confirmed that serious craft beer aficionados know what the heck they’re talking about. It’s amazingly delicious, although our research continues. Check out our reviews on Knee Deep and Moonraker.

3- Music

For a town of its size, Auburn packs a whole lotta musical punch. Attracting high quality performers to smaller venues provides Auburn with an active nightlife year round. Each July, the Ain’t Necessarily the Dead music festival combines many of the best aspects of what we love about Auburn. A mini Woodstock, kinda. (Plus, it’s free)

4- History

Museums and historic buildings are omnipresent in Auburn. Opportunities abound to explore and learn about the area’s vital contributions to history! Not just for children’s school trips, check out the Placer County Museum, The DeWitt History Museum, Bernhard Museum, and Gold Rush Museum. You’ll be glad you did.

5- Hiking, Biking and Outdoor Recreation

People flock to Auburn to enjoy the multitude of recreational opportunities. From Hidden Falls to the Auburn State Recreation Area and points beyond, endless opportunities for hiking, mountain biking, water activities to sightseeing await the adventurous. The popularity is evident 7 days a week along highway 49 near the confluence. Hiking along the North Fork of the American River in spring is especially scenic and year-round hikes for all abilities are available in the area.

…and one more!

6- Convenient Location

Auburn’s convenient location make it an ideal playground for Roseville and Rocklin area residents looking for something a little out of the ordinary. For travelers, it’s location just off Interstate 80 make it a perfect stop for exploration.

Auburn

Auburn’s cool residents combined with a convenient location and varied geography make it a unique and exciting destination to explore in Placer County.

With a population of ~13,000, there’s much more here than meets the eye. Perfect for a day trip or extended stay, we think you’ll come away as impressed as we are every time we visit.