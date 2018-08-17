Simple Solution to a Simple Problem

Roseville, CA- Some things appear obvious, others not so much.

In Roseville, there’s been a significant and ongoing amount of confusion on the more than 35 miles of paved walkways. With usage on the rise, proper use has become more an imperative to avoid injury between the growing amount of cyclists and pedestrians.

The City of Roseville does include green signs informing pedestrians to walk left and bicyclists to keep right, pass left. Unfortunately, those signs go mostly unread and are largely ineffective.

The Simple, Low Cost & Effective Solution

Like many other cities, Roseville has begun the process of adding new markings directly on the pavement in an effort to help educate the public. The new markings are expected to have an immediate safety impact and reduce frustration among the many cyclists and pedestrians.

We’re glad to see a simple and cost effective solution to address a simple problem. The City’s action will make the trails more enjoyable and safer for all.