Placer County Animal Services seeking public’s helps

Lincoln Calif. – Placer County Animal Services is seeking any information that could help identify a suspect in the suspicious deaths of 13 cats and one hawk.

On Jan. 8, animal control officers responded to the scene at North Dowd Road and Waltz Road in unincorporated Lincoln where a utility worker had discovered the deceased animals and called authorities. The animals appeared to have recently been placed there. The 13 cats were of varying ages, from older kittens to adults, and of varying genders and colors. None of the cats were microchipped. All showed signs of abuse and appeared to have died within the prior week under suspicious circumstances.

A Local Family Business A Local Family Business A Local Family Business A Local Family Business

Submit a Tip

Placer County Animal Services opened an animal cruelty investigation but has been unable to locate witnesses or cameras in the area. Tips can be called into Animal Control dispatch at 530-886-5500, option #2.

“We are hoping that a community member may have additional information that may help with the investigation,” said Animal Services program manager Katie Ingram. “This is a horrific case and we’re looking for anything that can help identify potential suspects.”

Placer County Animal Services and animal control officers conduct investigations into animal abuse and neglect across the county, except in those cities with their own animal control units. Community members can report concerns over animal welfare within Placer County to 530-886-5500 at any time, and officers and staff can assist with concerns.