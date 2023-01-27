Free tax prep for eligible individuals and families

Roseville, Calif. – Placer County Health and Human Services is now providing free tax assistance to eligible individuals and families, in cooperation with the IRS and United Way, through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.

VITA helps wage earners with the highest need receive their earned income tax credit, a refundable federal and state income tax credit for low-to moderate-income working individuals and families. Anyone earning income up to $65,000 in 2022 is eligible for this free program.

“This will be the eighth year in a row Placer residents can take advantage of this program. Last year we were able to process 139 returns, totaling $152,354 in returned earnings our residents were entitled to.” Greg Geisler, Human Services Deputy Director

The program will run through March 30 and is available online at https://yourfreetaxprep.org/. If individuals are unable to file online, appointments for locations in Auburn or Rocklin are available by calling 211 or 1-833-342-5211, starting Jan. 30.

Drop off sites

In addition, there will be pop-up drop-off sites throughout Placer County in Colfax, Foresthill, Sheridan and Roseville in February and March.

These events will be by appointment only and offer curbside drop-off of documents with taxes prepared virtually. Contact 211 for further information and to make an appointment.