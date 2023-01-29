New California Laws 2023: Part 23
Sacramento, Calif.- Part 23 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes laws on human trafficking, online marketplaces, fire protection, flood management, contraceptives, tribal gaming, electricity and more.
For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 23
|SB-301
|Marketplaces: online marketplaces.
|SB-307
|Great Redwood Trail Agency: County of Humboldt: state moneys: compatible offices.
|SB-349
|California Ethical Treatment for Persons with Substance Use Disorder Act.
|SB-357
|Crimes: loitering for the purpose of engaging in a prostitution offense.
|SB-367
|Student safety: opioid overdose reversal medication.
|SB-370
|Wildlife: Big Game Management Account: uses.
|SB-379
|Residential solar energy systems: permitting.
|SB-382
|Human trafficking: restraining orders.
|SB-384
|Juveniles: relative placement: family finding.
|SB-401
|Psychology: unprofessional conduct: disciplinary action: sexual acts.
|SB-418
|Pajaro Valley Health Care District.
|SB-440
|State Board of Equalization: returns and payment: extension: state of emergency.
|SB-450
|Fire protection: Special District Fire Response Fund: Office of Emergency Services.
|SB-459
|Political Reform Act of 1974: lobbying.
|SB-467
|Expert witnesses: writ of habeas corpus.
|SB-468
|State of emergency: local emergency: electromagnetic pulse attack.
|SB-489
|Flood management projects: state funding: Pajaro River Flood Risk Management Project.
|SB-490
|The Buy American Food Act: public institutions: purchase of nondomestic agricultural food products.
|SB-502
|Hazardous materials: green chemistry: consumer products.
|SB-504
|Elections: voter registration.
|SB-518
|Alcoholic Beverage Tax: winegrower returns and schedules.
|SB-523
|Contraceptive Equity Act of 2022.
|SB-528
|Juveniles: medication documentation.
|SB-529
|Electricity: electrical transmission facilities.
|SB-532
|Pupil instruction: high school coursework and graduation requirements: exemptions and alternatives.
|SB-559
|Tribal gaming: compact ratification.
|SB-561
|State surplus property: digital inventory: affordable housing.
|SB-577
|Financial institutions: money transmission: escrow agents: lenders and brokers: banking.
|SB-599
|Public Utilities Commission: proceedings, reports, and public utility procurement.
|SB-632
|California Victim Compensation Board: payment of claims.
