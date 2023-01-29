New California Laws

New California Laws 2023: Part 23

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 23 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes laws on human trafficking, online marketplaces, fire protection, flood management, contraceptives, tribal gaming, electricity and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 23

BILLTITLE
SB-301Marketplaces: online marketplaces.
SB-307Great Redwood Trail Agency: County of Humboldt: state moneys: compatible offices.
SB-349California Ethical Treatment for Persons with Substance Use Disorder Act.
SB-357Crimes: loitering for the purpose of engaging in a prostitution offense.
SB-367Student safety: opioid overdose reversal medication.
SB-370Wildlife: Big Game Management Account: uses.
SB-379Residential solar energy systems: permitting.
SB-382Human trafficking: restraining orders.
SB-384Juveniles: relative placement: family finding.
SB-401Psychology: unprofessional conduct: disciplinary action: sexual acts.
SB-418Pajaro Valley Health Care District.
SB-440State Board of Equalization: returns and payment: extension: state of emergency.
SB-450Fire protection: Special District Fire Response Fund: Office of Emergency Services.
SB-459Political Reform Act of 1974: lobbying.
SB-467Expert witnesses: writ of habeas corpus.
SB-468State of emergency: local emergency: electromagnetic pulse attack.
SB-489Flood management projects: state funding: Pajaro River Flood Risk Management Project.
SB-490The Buy American Food Act: public institutions: purchase of nondomestic agricultural food products.
SB-502Hazardous materials: green chemistry: consumer products.
SB-504Elections: voter registration.
SB-518Alcoholic Beverage Tax: winegrower returns and schedules.
SB-523Contraceptive Equity Act of 2022.
SB-528Juveniles: medication documentation.
SB-529Electricity: electrical transmission facilities.
SB-532Pupil instruction: high school coursework and graduation requirements: exemptions and alternatives.
SB-559Tribal gaming: compact ratification.
SB-561State surplus property: digital inventory: affordable housing.
SB-577Financial institutions: money transmission: escrow agents: lenders and brokers: banking.
SB-599Public Utilities Commission: proceedings, reports, and public utility procurement.
SB-632California Victim Compensation Board: payment of claims.

