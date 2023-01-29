New California Laws 2023: Part 23

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 23 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes laws on human trafficking, online marketplaces, fire protection, flood management, contraceptives, tribal gaming, electricity and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

BILL TITLE SB-301 Marketplaces: online marketplaces. SB-307 Great Redwood Trail Agency: County of Humboldt: state moneys: compatible offices. SB-349 California Ethical Treatment for Persons with Substance Use Disorder Act. SB-357 Crimes: loitering for the purpose of engaging in a prostitution offense. SB-367 Student safety: opioid overdose reversal medication. SB-370 Wildlife: Big Game Management Account: uses. SB-379 Residential solar energy systems: permitting. SB-382 Human trafficking: restraining orders. SB-384 Juveniles: relative placement: family finding. SB-401 Psychology: unprofessional conduct: disciplinary action: sexual acts. SB-418 Pajaro Valley Health Care District. SB-440 State Board of Equalization: returns and payment: extension: state of emergency. SB-450 Fire protection: Special District Fire Response Fund: Office of Emergency Services. SB-459 Political Reform Act of 1974: lobbying. SB-467 Expert witnesses: writ of habeas corpus. SB-468 State of emergency: local emergency: electromagnetic pulse attack. SB-489 Flood management projects: state funding: Pajaro River Flood Risk Management Project. SB-490 The Buy American Food Act: public institutions: purchase of nondomestic agricultural food products. SB-502 Hazardous materials: green chemistry: consumer products. SB-504 Elections: voter registration. SB-518 Alcoholic Beverage Tax: winegrower returns and schedules. SB-523 Contraceptive Equity Act of 2022. SB-528 Juveniles: medication documentation. SB-529 Electricity: electrical transmission facilities. SB-532 Pupil instruction: high school coursework and graduation requirements: exemptions and alternatives. SB-559 Tribal gaming: compact ratification. SB-561 State surplus property: digital inventory: affordable housing. SB-577 Financial institutions: money transmission: escrow agents: lenders and brokers: banking. SB-599 Public Utilities Commission: proceedings, reports, and public utility procurement. SB-632 California Victim Compensation Board: payment of claims.

