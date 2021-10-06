Partnership with community-based organizations

AUBURN, Calif. – Placer County Public Health will hold two flu shot clinics this year in partnership with community-based organizations. Residents are encouraged to get a flu shot through their regular health care provider or neighborhood pharmacy, but these free walk-up clinics provide another accessible option should anyone experience barriers.

Shots will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at the following locations and times:

Lincoln

Saturday, Oct. 16, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

1530 Third St., Lincoln

(in partnership with the Latino Leadership Council)

Kings Beach

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

265 Bear St., Kings Beach

(in partnership with Sierra Community House at their regular food distribution event)

While supplies last

Flu Virus

Shots are available while supplies last. COVID-19 vaccines will also be available for those needing their first or second dose. While flu vaccination is recommended annually for everyone 6 months and older, it is particularly important for young children; pregnant women; adults aged 65 and older; and people with chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and asthma.

Influenza comes on suddenly and symptoms may include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headaches, body aches, chills and fatigue. People at higher risk of severe disease who have flu symptoms should contact their medical provider. Providers may prescribe antiviral medications that reduce the severity and duration of illness. Antibiotics are not effective against the flu.

Additional flu clinic options for the general public are available on MyTurn.

Public Health is also conducting numerous private clinics for at-risk populations and has reallocated a portion of its flu doses to local community clinics to help meet needs.

Besides getting immunized, you can also take everyday preventive actions to stop the spread of germs and stay healthy, from practicing good hygiene to other healthy habits including quality nutrition and sleep.

Related

Kaiser Permanente Flu Shot Clinics 2021



