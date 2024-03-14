Annual celebration of Murphys Irish roots

Murphys, Calif.- Murphys businesses and community are excited to welcome you back this Saturday, March 16th to the annual celebration of Murphys Irish heritage. In true spirit of Ireland, the event happens rain or shine!

One of the premier annual events in the Mother Lode is Murphys Irish Day. Each year on the third Saturday in March, thousands of people from Northern California and beyond gather in the historic gold rush town of Murphys to honor its Celtic heritage and to celebrate as only the Irish can. Our picturesque Main Street is filled with booths offering handcrafted items, original art, photographs, tasty food, wine, and other beverages.

The day begins…

The day begins with a pancake breakfast from 8:30-10:30 am at the First Congregational Church of Murphys just a block off Main Street at the corner of Church & Algiers Streets. Purchase tickets in advance from their website.

At 11 am, the swirl of bagpipes heralds a parade of marching bands, classic cars, horses, community organizations, novelty entries, and some of the finest children in the land. This year we will be honoring Jan & Patty Schulz, owners of The Spice Tin and tireless supporters of Murphys who will serve as the Grand Marshalls of the parade.

The day continues with live entertainment on two stages and the street featuring singers, dancers, musicians, and jugglers.

All this, in addition to the charming shops, fine restaurants, and tasting rooms that line historic Main Street and help create what is nationally recognized as one of the finest small towns in America.

Primary fundraiser

Irish Day is the primary fundraiser for the Murphys Business Association and the Murphys Firefighters Association. Like most small non-profits, we’ve been without much in the way of income for the last couple of years. Our small town relies on the efforts of our local organizations and volunteers to maintain our parks, pick up our trash, help keep our small town going, and make these events happen. The same is true of our entertainers and local artisans, so please come out with the family, and support us all!

It takes a village

It takes a village to make this all happen so please visit our Sponsor page and make sure to thank all of the many people who make this event possible. Thank you to all the folks who have contributed money, services, or time!

