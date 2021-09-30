Getting your Flu Shot at Roseville Kaiser Permanente

Roseville, Calif.- It has never been easier for Kaiser Permanente members to protect themselves against the flu with a drive-up clinic and flu shots offered at facilities in Roseville and across the the greater Sacrametno region.

The flu is a serious illness, so do everything you can to prevent it. A flu shot (or nasal spray) is your best defense. The vaccine is safe – it generally has few side effects and won’t make you sick.

Everyone 6 months and older should get a flu vaccination each year. Flu vaccines are now available at no charge to Kaiser Permanente members when given at a Kaiser Permanente medical facility.

We’ve made it easy by offering drive-up service from the comfort of your car at our South Sacramento location during Saturday clinic hours only. (Note: child passengers cannot be given shots in the drive-through.)

Roseville Flu Shot Clinics (subject to change)

Roseville Medical Center

1600 Eureka Rd, Roseville, CA 95660

Get Directions

Drive-up (outdoors): Not available at this location

Walk-up (outdoors): Not available at this location

Walk-in (indoors)

Starting Sept 27, 2021

Mon to Sat: 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM

Building C, 1st floor, Conference Room C10 A/B

Roseville Medical Offices – Riverside

1011 Riverside Ave, Roseville, CA 95678

Get Directions

Drive-up (outdoors): Not available at this location

Walk-up (outdoors): Not available at this location

Walk-in (indoors)

Starting Sept 27, 2021

Mon to Fri: 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM

Junction Conference Room