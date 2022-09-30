Effective October 27, 2022

Folsom, Calif.- At its Tuesday, September 27 meeting, the Folsom City Council approved an ordinance to make the temporary outdoor dining permit program permanent, effective October 27.

The program regulates outdoor dining and lays a framework for the application and approval process for restaurants seeking to use portions of city-owned properties and on-street parking spaces for outdoor dining. It replaces a similar, temporary program established under an emergency order to help support restaurants after the COVID-19-related shutdown of indoor dining.

Following a review of the proclamation of the COVID-19 local emergency on August 23, the City Council directed staff to bring an action item to terminate the local emergency but keep the temporary outdoor dining permit process in place.

Under the new program:

Permits would be valid for 12 months and may be renewed.

Anyone with an existing permit under the emergency order would need to apply for a new outdoor dining permit and corresponding encroachment permit in compliance with the new ordinance.

The city will review applications to determine the suitability and appropriateness of the proposed use of parking spaces on a city street or city-owned public property for outdoor dining.

Use of a city street or city-owned property may not interfere with vehicular and pedestrian traffic or access under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Businesses must comply with all applicable state and county laws and regulations pertaining to outdoor dining, including the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages.

For more information, contact the City of Folsom Community Development Department at 916-461-6200 or [email protected]

