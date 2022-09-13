September 13th meeting at Folsom City Hall

Folsom, Calif.- On Tuesday, September 13, the Folsom City Council will consider an ordinance that would make the temporary outdoor dining permit program permanent.

The plan would regulate outdoor dining and lay a framework for the application and approval process for restaurants seeking to use portions of city-owned properties and on-street parking spaces for outdoor dining. It would replace a similar, temporary program established under an emergency order to help support restaurants after the COVID-19-related shut down of indoor dining.

Following a review of the proclamation of the COVID-19 local emergency on August 23, the City Council directed staff to bring an action item to the September 13 Council meeting to terminate the local emergency but keep the temporary outdoor dining permit process in place.

If adopted, anyone with an existing permit under the emergency order would need to apply for a new temporary outdoor dining permit and corresponding encroachment permit in compliance with the new ordinance.

The Folsom City Council meeting takes place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 13, in the Council Chambers at Folsom City Hall, 50 Natoma Street. Restaurateurs, business owners, and community members are encouraged to participate in the meeting and provide input.

For more information, read the staff report below or contact Community Development Director Pam Johns at 916-461-6205 or [email protected]

