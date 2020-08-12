Closed to Motorists for Two Weekends

Folsom, CA -Sutter Street will close to motorists the next two weekends to allow restaurants and merchants in the Historic District to expand and welcome more diners and shoppers outdoors in Historic Folsom.

The road closure will take place on the weekends of August 14 – 17 and August 21 – 24, 2 p.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Monday.

The Sutter Street closure will create a walkable outdoor shopping and extended dining area for pedestrians only. Sutter Street will feature spacious seating and ambient lighting.

The closures are intended to help Historic District merchants and restaurants that have faced hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic and have a limited capacity within their proprieties to accommodate diners and customers safely with social distancing.

Folsom Mayor Sarah Aquino will host mobile office hours with Councilmember Mike Kozlowski Saturday, August 15, 10 a.m. to Noon, on the 700 Block of Sutter Street.

For a complete listing of Historic District restaurants and shops, visit www.historicfolsom.org.

Sutter Street Closures

600 Block, from Scott Street to Riley Street

700 Block, from Riley Street to Wool Street

800 Block, from Wool Street to Decatur Street

Parking for Sutter Street Access

Parking garage-Reading and Leidesdorff streets

Traders Lane parking lot – Wool and Leidesdorff streets

Riley Street (formerly Clouds) parking lot

Leidesdorff Street, in parallel parking spaces

Parking lot at Wool and Sutter streets

Restrooms

Public restrooms and ADA restrooms will be in the Hacienda parking lot, next to the Folsom Chamber of Commerce on Wool Street, and in the parking structure on Reading Street.