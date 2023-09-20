Placer Fish and Game Commission Grant application period now open

Auburn, Calif. – The Placer County Fish and Game Commission has opened its annual grant solicitation process, inviting applications from nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, community groups and individuals.

The initiative aims to support projects that contribute to the safeguarding, conservation, propagation and preservation of Placer County’s diverse fish and wildlife.

The commission awards grants with a maximum value of $1,000 for each successful proposal. These grants are designated for projects aligned with the objectives outlined in the California Fish and Game Code, Section 13103.

Deadline approaching

The deadline for grant applications is Oct. 3. Following a review process, the grant recipients will be publicly announced, and funds will be disbursed at the upcoming Fish and Game Commission meeting on Oct. 25.

The Placer County Fish and Game Commission, comprising seven members appointed by the Board of Supervisors, plays a vital advisory role in guiding conservation efforts within the county. Their responsibilities include coordinating initiatives related to habitat restoration, raising public awareness about wildlife conservation and advancing natural resource education.

Funding

This grant program is funded from the county Fish and Game Fund, which is funded by 50% of the base fine revenues resulting from fish and game code citations issued within Placer County. These funds support fish and wildlife education programs, the temporary care of injured or orphaned wildlife, scientific research and habitat improvement projects.

For more information about the Placer County Fish and Game Commission’s grant program, application guidelines and submission procedures, please contact Darryl Mitani at dmitan[email protected], 530-889-7372 or 11477 E Ave., Auburn, CA 95603.

The grant application form is available below.

Fish And Game Commission Meetings

Meeting time: 6 p.m.

Meeting Day: 4th Wednesday of the Month

Location: Planning Commission Hearing Room, 3091 County Center Drive, Auburn, CA 95603

2023 Grant Application

