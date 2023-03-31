Ongoing stewardship of land and animal habitats in Western Placer County

Roseville, Calif. – Placer Community Foundation (PCF) was recently selected by the Placer Conservation Authority to house the Placer County Conservation Program (PCCP) Endowment Fund.

Through partnership with the Foundation, the PCCP endowment is anticipated to grow to nearly $100 million over the years to support ongoing stewardship of land and animal habitats in Western Placer County.

“The management of this protected, open land is a forever commitment to future generations of Placer County residents,” said Jim Williams, PCF Board Member and past member of the Placer County Board of Supervisors.

“Placer Community Foundation is the perfect partner to steward this endowment, as they are prudent financial managers with the best interests of our community at heart.” Jim Williams

Balancing urban growth & conservation

Formed by the Placer Conservation Authority and members of a citizen advisory committee, the PCCP was created in the 1990s to ensure a balance between urban growth and conservation. The program ensures approximately 25% of the 200,000+ acre, unincorporated area in Western Placer County will remain undeveloped. This reserve system will protect Placer County’s vernal pool habitat, which consists of fragile, seasonal ecosystems.

The endowment will be funded through licensing and permit fees for new developments. Placer Community Foundation will invest these funds, and the proceeds will be used to steward these lands.

“We are honored to be chosen for this important role. Endowment is a powerful way to ensure the places we love in this community are cared for forever.” Veronica Blake, Placer Community Foundation CEO

Operation School Bell Program Gives Local Students a Fresh Start

The Assistance League of Greater Placer, with help from a $500 Community Needs Fund grant through the Placer Community Foundation, was able to provide local K-12 students essential clothing and personal items through their Operation School Bell(r) Program.

Since 1992, the Operation School Bell(r) has provided Placer County students and parents the opportunity to shop at local department stores for new school clothing, shoes, personal grooming kits, backpacks and school supplies; ensuring students are able to focus on their education without any barriers.

The Community Needs Fund is a critical fund that impacts the greater community. It allows the Placer Community Foundation to identify and support long-term solutions while also providing the flexibility to respond quickly to emergencies. We are grateful to our donors for entrusting us, and for affording us, the opportunity to diversify our grantmaking for the greatest impact.

