Roseville, Calif. – Placer SPCA is expanding its veterinary services to better serve animals and pet owners in Placer County. The organization has announced plans to construct an 8,800 square foot Veterinary and Foster Care Center adjacent to its current Adoption and Education Center at 200 Tahoe Ave., Roseville.

The new Center will eventually replace Placer SPCA’s current veterinary care space which is inadequate for meeting the ever-increasing foster and medical care needs of homeless pets admitted to the shelter.

Expanding services

The upgraded medical facility will enable Placer SPCA’s veterinary staff to expand services such as spay/neuter, vaccinations, microchips, dental work, and heartworm and flea prevention for shelter and community pets.

With Placer County experiencing rapid expansion and a shortage of veterinary service providers, there’s a pressing animal care and welfare crisis in the community. The new Center aims to help injured and sick homeless animals entering the shelter while also supporting pet owners who face challenges in accessing affordable veterinary wellness care with an emphasis on high volume high quality spay and neuter services. Ultimately, this effort will reduce the number of pets surrendered to the intake facility.

“Unprecedented demand”

Leilani Fratis, Placer SPCA’s Chief Executive Officer for over 22 years said, “So many of our Placer County friends and neighbors value the love and companionship of their pets. The demand for the services that we provide our community is unprecedented.”

“We are thrilled that this new Veterinary and Foster Care Center will allow us to offer expanded compassionate care for animals in Placer County.” Leilani Fratis, Placer SPCA CEO

For more than 50 years, Placer SPCA has played a vital role in our community by reuniting lost pets with their owners, enabling struggling families and individuals to keep their pets when times are tough, and matching homeless pets with those searching for companion.

Placer SPCA is the largest and most comprehensive nonprofit animal welfare provider in Placer County, helping thousands of families and animals through its educational programs, spay and neuter services, medical care and by connecting pets with their forever homes. Nearly 700 residents volunteer and donate over 65,000 hours annually to care for animals in the shelter.

“The Pawsibilities are Endless”

Placer SPCA has initiated a campaign named “The Pawsibilities are Endless” to gather funds for this new project. Chris Robles, President of the Board, emphasized, “100% of our board and many supporters have already generously shown their backing for this initiative. We invite the community to join in celebrating and contributing towards this important endeavor.”

On Tuesday, April 16, Placer SPCA board members, capital campaign cabinet members, and foundational supporters gathered for a Site Transformation Celebration to mark the start of initial site work. A groundbreaking ceremony for the building is scheduled for July.

