Placer County opens cooling centers as temps soar

Auburn, Calif.- With high temperatures projected over the next few days, Placer County will open two cooling centers on Friday evening to help residents battle the heat.

Restrooms and bottled water will be available. Additional county buildings that are open to the public will be available during regular business hours on Friday, including other libraries.

Locations

Placer County’s Auburn Library at 350 Nevada Street will extend its hours on Friday, June 10, until 8 p.m.

The Stewart Community Hall in Sheridan, at 6005 Camp Far W Road, will also operate as a cooling center from 3 – 8 p.m. on Friday.

The county’s Office of Emergency Services is monitoring the weather closely. Residents are encouraged to avoid prolonged exposure to the heat and seek out air-conditioned spaces.

Excessive heat poses dangers, especially to young children, older adults, pregnant women, people with chronic diseases or disabilities and people who are socially isolated. You can take proactive measures to prevent heat-related illness.

Proactive Measures

Stay hydrated by regularly drinking water or other nonalcoholic beverages;

Use home air conditioners or spend time in air-conditioned locations such as malls and libraries;

Use portable electric fans to exhaust hot air from rooms and draw in cooler air;

Take cool baths or showers or use cool compresses to prevent overheating;

Minimize direct exposure to the sun;

Eat light, cool, easy-to-digest foods such as fruit and salads;

Wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothes, as well as wide-brimmed hats to protect the face and neck;

Wear sunglasses that provide 100 percent UVA and UVB protection;

Apply sunscreen liberally before going outdoors;

Check on older, sick or frail people who may need help responding to the heat;

Know the symptoms of excessive heat exposure. Heat-related illnesses include cramps, exhaustion and heat stroke. Warning signs can include heavy sweating, muscle cramps, weakness, headaches, nausea, vomiting, paleness and dizziness;

Avoid leaving children or pets alone in cars for any amount of time; and

Do not exercise outdoors during the hottest parts of the day.

You should seek medical attention if you experience rapid, strong pulses; feel delirious, or have a body temperature above 102 degrees.

Related