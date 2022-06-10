Auburn, Calif. – David Kwong has taken the helm as director of the Placer County Community Development Resource Agency.

Kwong’s career spans over three decades in government service, including his most recent job serving as community development director for San Joaquin County, and 15 years with the City of Sacramento. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in real estate and land use affairs from California State University – Sacramento.

“David’s superior experience, aptitude and leadership are just some of the qualities that make him the right selection as our new CDRA director,” said interim Placer County Executive Officer Jane Christenson.

“We are excited to have David step into his position ready to help us achieve our county’s unique planning, development and land conservation goals.” Jane Christenson

Land Use and Development

As Placer CDRA director, Kwong is responsible for overseeing land use and development, as well as open space conservation, in the county’s unincorporated areas. County services like building permits and inspections, compliance with county codes, environmental regulation and review of proposed land development and zoning changes all fall under his purview.

“It is clear that CDRA and its staff care about planning and development, and protecting Placer County’s natural resources,” said Kwong. “I am looking forward to guiding and balancing future development with the preservation of open spaces and habitats.”

He replaces Steve Pedretti, who retired in December 2021.