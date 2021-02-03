Celebrations for Super Bowl, Lunar New Year & Valentines

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Reno, NV- The Caesars Entertainment destination located in the heart of Reno, THE ROW, is offering plenty to do throughout the month of February.

From Super Bowl experiences, to Lunar New Year specials and romantic Valentine’s Day offerings, THE ROW Reno is welcoming guests to safely participate in numerous festivities surrounding the upcoming events.

Super Bowl

On Sunday, Feb. 7, numerous venues across THE ROW Reno will offer ticketed entry to watch the Big Game, including:

● Cin Cin Bar & Lounge

● Aura

● Rum Bullions

● Laugh Factory

For $25, guests will receive two beverages and a branded hat. Food will be available to order through THE ROW’s mobile app. All venues will adhere to 25% occupancy and social distancing protocols.

Lunar New Year

2021 is the Year of the Ox and THE ROW Reno is celebrating with colorful celebrations to honor the Lunar New Year including Asian-inspired dishes, “good fortune” casino promotions and elaborate decorations.

In addition to its full menu, Silver Legacy’s Café Central will offer specialty dishes from Wednesday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 14, including fried fillet of fish, salt ‘n’ pepper whole shrimp, Szechuan eggplant and braised beef stew. Reservations are required and can be made online here.



Starting Friday, Feb. 12, a commemorative $2 bill featuring a golden ox hologram will be awarded to the first 500 guests to earn 100 tier points; and the first 5,000 guests will receive a commemorative Caesars Rewards Local Card featuring 2021 Year of the Ox. Other giveaways include Lunar New Year wall calendars and 24 Carat gold foiled Baccarat Series Playing Cards. See more information online here.

Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day at THE ROW Reno will be filled with romance and relaxation. The Spa at Silver Legacy will offer spa vouchers and complimentary gifts with purchase. For example, with the purchase of a $200 gift card to The Spa, guests will receive a $20 spa voucher; and a gift with the purchase of Babor “With Love” ampoules. More information may be found here.



Prix-fixe dinner options (along with regular menus) will be available on Sunday, Feb. 14 at two of THE ROW’s beloved restaurants, served with optional wine pairings. Full menus and details are available here: Roxy and La Strada.

Throughout the month of February to commemorate the holiday, a specialty cocktail, The Bed Of Roses, will be available at The Roxy. A charming mix of Pama Pomegranate Liqueur, cranberry juice, pomegranate juice and fresh lime juice.