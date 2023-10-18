Roseville company hosts I AM ABLE Disability Job Fair today at McClellan Park

I AM ABLE Disability Job Fair

Roseville, Calif. – PRIDE Industries of Roseville, Calif. will be holding their I AM ABLE Disability Job Fair today from 10:00am until 2:00pm at the Officer’s Club in McClellan Park.

The job fair is a meaningful event for those with disabilities to come out and connect with companies that prioritize inclusivity and diversity by providing opportunity for those with disabilities. PRIDE Industries shares what attendees can expect at the job fair.

What to Expect at the I AM ABLE Disability Job Fair

Our job fair is tailored to the unique needs and interests of job seekers with disabilities. It provides an inclusive and accessible platform for people with disabilities to connect with employers who prioritize diversity. Here’s what you can expect at the I AM ABLE Disability Job Fair:

An Accessible Environment

The venue, booths, pathways, materials, and communication methods are accessible to all attendees.

Employer Awareness and Focus

Employers are committed to fostering an inclusive workplace and are aware of the benefits of hiring people with disabilities.

Accommodations

These include sign language interpreters, braille materials, designated quiet spaces, and thoroughfares designed for wheelchairs and service animals.

Service Animal Facilities

The venue includes water and relief areas for service animals.

Accommodations designed in part by employees of PRIDE Industries and other partners to ensure a safe, comfortable, and productive experience.

To ensure you have the accommodations you need during the job fair, contact Kat Maudru at [email protected].

Map & Directions

Some of the employers who will be interviewing

Raley’s

Holman

First Northern Bank

Golden 1 Credit Union

Amazon

Audacy

Bonneville International Corporation

California Department of Technology

California State University, Sacramento

Five Star Bank

Sacramento Better Business Bureau

Sacramento County Superior Court

Sacramento Regional Transit District

Siemens

Tri Counties Bank

UC Davis Health

