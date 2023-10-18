Roseville company hosts I AM ABLE Disability Job Fair today at McClellan Park

I AM ABLE Disability Job Fair
Roseville, Calif. – PRIDE Industries of Roseville, Calif. will be holding their I AM ABLE Disability Job Fair today from 10:00am until 2:00pm at the Officer’s Club in McClellan Park.
The job fair is a meaningful event for those with disabilities to come out and connect with companies that prioritize inclusivity and diversity by providing opportunity for those with disabilities. PRIDE Industries shares what attendees can expect at the job fair.
What to Expect at the I AM ABLE Disability Job Fair
Our job fair is tailored to the unique needs and interests of job seekers with disabilities. It provides an inclusive and accessible platform for people with disabilities to connect with employers who prioritize diversity. Here’s what you can expect at the I AM ABLE Disability Job Fair:
An Accessible Environment
The venue, booths, pathways, materials, and communication methods are accessible to all attendees.
Employer Awareness and Focus
Employers are committed to fostering an inclusive workplace and are aware of the benefits of hiring people with disabilities.
Accommodations
These include sign language interpreters, braille materials, designated quiet spaces, and thoroughfares designed for wheelchairs and service animals.
Service Animal Facilities
The venue includes water and relief areas for service animals.
Accommodations designed in part by employees of PRIDE Industries and other partners to ensure a safe, comfortable, and productive experience.
To ensure you have the accommodations you need during the job fair, contact Kat Maudru at [email protected].
Map & Directions
Some of the employers who will be interviewing
- Raley’s
- Holman
- First Northern Bank
- Golden 1 Credit Union
- Amazon
- Audacy
- Bonneville International Corporation
- California Department of Technology
- California State University, Sacramento
- Five Star Bank
- Sacramento Better Business Bureau
- Sacramento County Superior Court
- Sacramento Regional Transit District
- Siemens
- Tri Counties Bank
- UC Davis Health
