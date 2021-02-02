Automated phone scam threatens disconnection



Roseville, CA – Roseville has recently received reports of scammers generating automated phone calls to Roseville residents claiming that their bill is past due and they must make an immediate payment to avoid service interruption.

The truth is, service disconnections are not being performed at this time due to COVID-19. This is a scam.

If you are ever in doubt about whether or not the call is legitimate, simply hang up and call City of Roseville offices at (916) 774-5300 to verify, or log into your account at roseville.ca.us/billpay. City of Roseville phone lines are open Monday – Friday 8:00am – 5:00pm.

DO NOT CALL BACK

Do not call back the number they have provided – that is part of the scam.