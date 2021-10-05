Student received text with threat against school

Roseville, Calif.- This afternoon after 2:00 pm, students and teachers at Woodcreek High School in Roseville went into lockdown procedures.

Roseville Police shared that a student received a text from someone they didn’t know with a threat against the school.

Lockdown was instituted out of an abundance of caution and there is a heavy police presence a officers investigate further.

Update: 3:15 p.m.