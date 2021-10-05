Student received text with threat against school
Roseville, Calif.- This afternoon after 2:00 pm, students and teachers at Woodcreek High School in Roseville went into lockdown procedures.
Roseville Police shared that a student received a text from someone they didn’t know with a threat against the school.
Lockdown was instituted out of an abundance of caution and there is a heavy police presence a officers investigate further.
Update: 3:15 p.m.
- Students are being released from school.
- Pick them up as normal.
- There’s NO reunification at Mahany Park.