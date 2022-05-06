Tribute to the Woodstock Generation

Folsom, Calif – Come out for a relaxing Sunday afternoon, bring picnics, beach chairs and best friends. The Zittel Family Amphitheater is a premier place to enjoy quality music, nestled right in our charming Historic District. Free family fun!

A tribute to the Woodstock Generation, Keep On Truckin’, performs Rock, Blues, Funk and R&B, faithfully recreating the musical experience of the greatest decade in music.

Together for more than 10 years in Sacramento, Keep On Truckin’s 5 seasoned musicians hail from New York to California and several stops in between.

KOT band members have opened for national acts and have performed on stage internationally.

Past projects include live TV appearances, movie soundtracks, and recording sessions plus performing to sold-out crowds at festivals, arenas and auditoriums.

May 08, 2022

Zittel Family Amphitheater

200 Wool St.

Folsom, Calif.

1:00- 3:00 PM