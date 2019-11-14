Tragedy as 4-Year Old Succumbs to Injuries

Update – At approximately 11:15 hours, despite lifesaving efforts on the part of Sac Metro Fire and the staff at the hospital, N. Sacramento CHP area was notified that the child involved in the collision, succumbed to her injuries.

On November 14, 2019 at approximately 7:20 am, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) received reports of a solo vehicle traffic collision in the area of Winding Way, east of Dewey Dr.

CHP and Sacramento Metro Fire Department personnel responded to the scene and determined a Subaru sedan had collided with a tree on the southern shoulder of Winding Way eastbound. The vehicle was occupied by the female driver in her 30’s and her possibly 4 year old juvenile passenger out of Fair Oaks. The impact caused major damage to the car, to the extent that the vehicle was split into two parts. Driver stated she had been driving home, with her daughter, at an unknown speed and claims an unidentified truck cut her off causing her to lose control of the vehicle prior to going off the roadway. The driver and juvenile passenger were transported by Sacramento Metro Fire with major injuries and at the time of transport the juvenile passenger had life threatening injuries. The child was located in the rear seat in a booster seat and the driver was found restrained in the driver seat.

The cause of the traffic collision is under investigation. It is not known if drugs, alcohol, or a medical emergency were a factor in this collision. Any witness to the collision are encouraged to contact the N. Sacramento CHP office.