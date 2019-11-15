Recognized for longtime efforts to fight hunger

EL DORADO HILLS – The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors has recognized local resident Moseley Collins for his longtime efforts to fight hunger both locally and globally.

Mr. Collins, an attorney and founder of the Moseley Collins Law Firm, is the largest support of annual efforts to pack hundreds of thousands of meals for malnourished children in partnership with Feed My Starving Children.

Mr. Collins has paid for 450,000 meals packed at Feed My Starving Children MobilePacks in Rocklin and El Dorado Hills – the largest sponsor of meals packed during MobilePacks.

Thousands of local residents come together at MobilePacks to assemble hundreds of thousands of meals that are shipped around the world to children in need.

“The Board of Supervisors of the County of El Dorado does hereby recognize and honor Moseley Collins for quietly doing his part in helping feed the hungry with the huge contribution to this local effort that not only feeds kids around the world but gives thousands of local volunteers a chance to be part of the effort,” the county’s proclamation states.

Mr. Collins also has been a supporter of Sacramento’s Loaves & Fishes and other charities supporting people in need.

El Dorado County Supervisor John Hidahl made the presentation to Mr. Collins at the board’s Nov. 5 meeting.

“Children around the world needlessly die every day due to malnutrition,” Mr. Collins said. “I am honored to be able to play a small part in the fight against hunger, partnering with volunteers locally. I appreciate the Board of Supervisors taking time to recognize our efforts.”

This year, the Feed My Starving Children MobilePack in Rocklin packed a record 707,832 meals – bringing its 10-year total to more than 5.3 million meals. For more information on the local Feed My Starving Children effort, please visit www.sacfmscmobilepack.org