Former Colusa County Supervisor aims to elevate business sector

Lincoln, CA- After two competitive rounds of applications, the Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed chamber CEO Tom Indrieri. Tom comes to us from Colusa County where he spent years in political and communal positions, relocating to Lincoln five years ago after completing his third term as Colusa County supervisor.

“Tom’s experience really was 100 percent everything that we needed; he lives in Lincoln, has a family, was a business owner, was the president of the chamber in Colusa for five years and a former three-term county supervisor in Colusa,” chamber President Cherri Spriggs said.

During his time in Colusa, Tom helped bring business to Colusa County including a project with PG&E to build a $700-million plant in the city of Williams.

An experienced business owner, Tom plans to use his business and political experience to elevate Lincoln’s business sector with a strategic plan to create a more regional identity, encouraging business growth beyond the borders of South Placer.

“Why join a chamber if we don’t have a hardcore plan? We have to have a path forward that people can read and people say, ‘Yeah, I want to be a part of this’,” Tom said.

Overall, Tom said he wants to focus on maintaining Lincoln’s community spirit while offering transparency when working with businesses and the community and prioritizing Lincoln’s identity as a small “All-American City” while promoting its growth and prosperity.