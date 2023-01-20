William Land Park to Marie’s Donuts in Sacramento

Sacramento, Calif. – The 15th annual Donut Dash is scheduled for Saturday, March 4 at 8:30 a.m. at William Land Park in Sacramento. Funds raised will support the UC Davis Child Life and Creative Arts Therapy Department.

Participants will start in Land Park and then run, jog or walk two miles to Marie’s Donuts. At Marie’s, participants can consume four donuts or six donut holes (or nothing at all!) before making their way back two miles to the start/finish area.

“Donut Dash funds allow the staff to purchase toys, games and supplies to support the pediatric patients, bringing joy during life-altering events.” Diana Sundberg

Pediatric Patients

Last year’s Donut Dash (as well as its companion event, the Scoop Scoot) raised $65,000 for the department. The funds were used to purchase items for pediatric patients, including a new Vecta sensory station and 12 new iPads. The money also supports the Beads of Courage program for hospitalized patients at UC Davis Children’s Hospital.

“The Child Life and Creative Arts Therapy department runs solely on donations, making the Donut Dash funds a vital piece to our programming supply needs,” said Diana Sundberg, manager of the UC Davis Child Life and Creative Arts Therapy Department. “Donut Dash funds allow the staff to purchase toys, games and supplies to support the pediatric patients, bringing joy during life-altering events.”

The Child Life and Creative Arts Therapy Department helps to minimize the anxiety of hospitalization, increase understanding, and strengthen coping skills while helping children continue their typical growth and development.

Register today

To register, visit the Donut Dash website and choose to support the Child Life and Creative Arts Therapy Department at UC Davis Children’s Hospital.

About Donut Dash 501(c)3

According to their website, Donut Dash 501(c)3 (Tax ID 27-1671648) is run entirely by volunteers. Expenses from events are offset by goods and donations from sponsors so that 100% of your registration and/or donation is directed to the Child Life Programs.