Folsom, Calif. – Is your Blue Bin too full? Take your extra recyclables to one of the city’s five community recycling drop-off locations. They’re available to Folsom residents 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
All Blue Bin approved materials are accepted, including cardboard, plastic containers, mixed paper, newspaper, glass bottles and jars, aluminum and tin cans, and magazines. Please place all items loose in the recycling bins.
Community Recycling Locations
(click on name for Google Map & Directions)
- Folsom Historic District on the corner of Leidesdorff and Wool streets
- Folsom City Hall, 50 Natoma Street
- Folsom Middle School, 500 Blue Ravine Road
- Andy Morin Sports Complex, 66 Clarksville Road
- Lembi Park, 1302 Riley Street
Not sure if an item is recyclable? Look it up on the Folsom Waste Collection app or by visiting www.folsom.ca.us/wastecollection.
