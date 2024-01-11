*All Blue Bin approved materials are accepted

Folsom, Calif. – Is your Blue Bin too full? Take your extra recyclables to one of the city’s five community recycling drop-off locations. They’re available to Folsom residents 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

All Blue Bin approved materials are accepted, including cardboard, plastic containers, mixed paper, newspaper, glass bottles and jars, aluminum and tin cans, and magazines. Please place all items loose in the recycling bins.

Community Recycling Locations

(click on name for Google Map & Directions)

Not sure if an item is recyclable? Look it up on the Folsom Waste Collection app or by visiting www.folsom.ca.us/wastecollection.

