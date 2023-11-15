New California Laws 2024: Part 5
Sacramento, Calif.- Part 5 in New California Laws for 2024 includes laws currently chaptered in the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on state park reservations, grocery workers, cannabis testing, voting ballots, elder abuse and more.
For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
New California Laws 2024 (part 5)
|BILL
|Brief Description
|AB-592
|Vehicles: commercial nonfranchise solid waste haulers: pilot program.
|AB-594
|Labor Code: alternative enforcement.
|AB-600
|Criminal procedure: resentencing.
|AB-604
|Mobilehome parks: water utility charges.
|AB-606
|California Endangered Species Act: accidental take: farms or ranches.
|AB-607
|Public postsecondary education: course materials.
|AB-611
|Special education: nonpublic, nonsectarian schools or agencies: change in certification status: parental notification.
|AB-614
|Medi-Cal.
|AB-618
|State parks: reservations.
|AB-621
|Workers’ compensation: special death benefit.
|AB-623
|Cannabis: THC testing variances.
|AB-626
|Voting: returning vote by mail ballots in person.
|AB-630
|Department of Transportation: contracts: tribes.
|AB-631
|Oil and gas: enforcement: penalties.
|AB-633
|Nursing: licensure: retired licenses.
|AB-634
|Community colleges: career development and college preparation courses.
|AB-636
|Employers: agricultural employees: required disclosures.
|AB-641
|Automobile dismantlers: catalytic converters.
|AB-645
|Vehicles: speed safety system pilot program.
|AB-647
|Grocery workers.
|AB-648
|Common interest developments: procedures: meetings by teleconference.
|AB-652
|Department of Pesticide Regulation Environmental Justice Advisory Committee.
|AB-655
|Fish and wildlife: aquatic invasive species: Caulerpa.
|AB-656
|California State University: doctoral programs.
|AB-658
|Public employment: retirement: benefits.
|AB-659
|Cancer Prevention Act.
|AB-663
|Pharmacy: mobile units.
|AB-664
|California Safe Drinking Water Act.
|AB-665
|Minors: consent to mental health services.
|AB-671
|CalHome Program: accessory dwelling units.
|AB-678
|Biomethane procurement targets or goals: core transport agents.
|AB-682
|State Water Resources Control Board: online search tool: funding applications.
|AB-690
|Legal document assistants and unlawful detainer assistants.
|AB-700
|California Firefighter Cancer Prevention and Research Program.
|AB-701
|Controlled substances: fentanyl.
|AB-705
|Autoettes.
|AB-706
|Leasing of public lands: minerals other than oil and gas.
|AB-709
|Criminal history information.
|AB-712
|CalFresh: hot and prepared foods.
|AB-714
|Pupil instruction: newcomer pupils: curriculum frameworks: high school coursework and graduation requirements: exemptions and alternatives.
|AB-716
|Ground medical transportation.
|AB-721
|School districts: budgets: public hearings: notice.
|AB-722
|Alameda Health System Hospital Authority.
|AB-723
|Pupil placement: special education: foster children: nonpublic, nonsectarian schools or agencies: school of origin.
|AB-724
|Firearms: safety certificate instructional materials.
|AB-725
|Firearms: reporting of lost and stolen firearms.
|AB-732
|Crimes: relinquishment of firearms.
|AB-744
|California Transportation Commission: data, modeling, and analytic software tools procurement.
|AB-750
|Menace to public health: closure by law enforcement.
|AB-751
|Elder abuse.
