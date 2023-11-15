New California Laws 2024: Part 5

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 5 in New California Laws for 2024 includes laws currently chaptered in the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on state park reservations, grocery workers, cannabis testing, voting ballots, elder abuse and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2024 (part 5)

BILL Brief Description AB-592 Vehicles: commercial nonfranchise solid waste haulers: pilot program. AB-594 Labor Code: alternative enforcement. AB-600 Criminal procedure: resentencing. AB-604 Mobilehome parks: water utility charges. AB-606 California Endangered Species Act: accidental take: farms or ranches. AB-607 Public postsecondary education: course materials. AB-611 Special education: nonpublic, nonsectarian schools or agencies: change in certification status: parental notification. AB-614 Medi-Cal. AB-618 State parks: reservations. AB-621 Workers’ compensation: special death benefit. AB-623 Cannabis: THC testing variances. AB-626 Voting: returning vote by mail ballots in person. AB-630 Department of Transportation: contracts: tribes. AB-631 Oil and gas: enforcement: penalties. AB-633 Nursing: licensure: retired licenses. AB-634 Community colleges: career development and college preparation courses. AB-636 Employers: agricultural employees: required disclosures. AB-641 Automobile dismantlers: catalytic converters. AB-645 Vehicles: speed safety system pilot program. AB-647 Grocery workers. AB-648 Common interest developments: procedures: meetings by teleconference. AB-652 Department of Pesticide Regulation Environmental Justice Advisory Committee. AB-655 Fish and wildlife: aquatic invasive species: Caulerpa. AB-656 California State University: doctoral programs. AB-658 Public employment: retirement: benefits. AB-659 Cancer Prevention Act. AB-663 Pharmacy: mobile units. AB-664 California Safe Drinking Water Act. AB-665 Minors: consent to mental health services. AB-671 CalHome Program: accessory dwelling units. AB-678 Biomethane procurement targets or goals: core transport agents. AB-682 State Water Resources Control Board: online search tool: funding applications. AB-690 Legal document assistants and unlawful detainer assistants. AB-700 California Firefighter Cancer Prevention and Research Program. AB-701 Controlled substances: fentanyl. AB-705 Autoettes. AB-706 Leasing of public lands: minerals other than oil and gas. AB-709 Criminal history information. AB-712 CalFresh: hot and prepared foods. AB-714 Pupil instruction: newcomer pupils: curriculum frameworks: high school coursework and graduation requirements: exemptions and alternatives. AB-716 Ground medical transportation. AB-721 School districts: budgets: public hearings: notice. AB-722 Alameda Health System Hospital Authority. AB-723 Pupil placement: special education: foster children: nonpublic, nonsectarian schools or agencies: school of origin. AB-724 Firearms: safety certificate instructional materials. AB-725 Firearms: reporting of lost and stolen firearms. AB-732 Crimes: relinquishment of firearms. AB-744 California Transportation Commission: data, modeling, and analytic software tools procurement. AB-750 Menace to public health: closure by law enforcement. AB-751 Elder abuse.

