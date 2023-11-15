Coincides with Lieutenant Olivera’s upcoming retirement

Roseville, Calif. – Placer County District Attorney Investigation’s Lieutenant Brandon Olivera was awarded the 2023 Alfred E. Stewart Award from the renowned California Narcotic Officers’ Association (CNOA).

CNOA grants this award annually to a member of law enforcement who has distinguished themselves through dedicated service and personal achievement in narcotic enforcement duties.

Eve of Retirement

This receipt of this award coincides with Lieutenant Olivera’s retirement on November 27, 2023, following a successful career in law enforcement, where he has distinguished himself as the region’s leader in narcotic investigations.

Lieutenant Olivera’s name is known throughout California amongst local, state, state and federal law enforcement as one of the most experienced narcotic investigators in the field. Through his extensive experience in all roles related to narcotics investigations – case agent, narcotic detection canine handler, federal task force commander. Lieutenant Olivera has distinguished himself as one of the region’s leaders in narcotics investigations. At a time when narcotic enforcement laws are increasingly written to protect large scale distributors, Lieutenant Olivera has steadfastly pursued drug traffickers to keep our communities safe.

Lieutenant Brandon Olivera has served as a law enforcement officer since 1996 lateraling to the Placer County District Attorney’s Office in 2009 from the Rocklin Police department. In his 27-year career he has worked on patrol, in investigations, as a SWAT operator, and currently leads one of California’s most successful Narcotics Investigations Units. Lieutenant Olivera works collaboratively with local, state, and federal agencies to investigate Drug Trafficking Organizations- with the goal of reducing their impact on the Northern California/Central Valley region.

Since 2015 Lieutenant Olivera has led his team to remove 4,447.8 pounds of methamphetamine, 129.18 pounds of cocaine, 135.88 pounds of heroin, and 643.43 pounds of fentanyl from the streets of our communities. In 2021 and 2022 alone, his team seized 344,465 counterfeit fentanyl tablets. This is enough fentanyl to overdose the population of Placer County for the next three generations. The work done by Lieutenant Olivera has certainly saved lives- though few will ever understand how many. Through his tenacious service and dedication to protecting our community from drug trafficking organizations, Lieutenant Olivera truly has made our county and its surrounding areas a safer place to live.

California Narcotic Officers’ Association

The California Narcotic Officers’ Association is a non-profit, corporation dedicated to providing high quality training for law enforcement professionals. Since 1964, CNOA has grown to become the largest non-profit Training Association in California, with over 7,000 members.

The Placer County District Attorney Investigators are dedicated sworn officers who serve the District Attorney and the public by ensuring the completion of thorough, professional investigations in support of the prosecution effort. The Placer County District Attorney Investigations Unit provides the highest level of excellence in service through their compassion for victims of crime and professional collaboration with allied agencies. Learn more about the unit at www.placer.ca.gov/DAInvestigations

