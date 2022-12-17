New California Laws 2023: Part Four
Sacramento, Calif.- Part 4 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes mental health, reproductive rights, affordable housing, community colleges, climate, Medi-Cal, and more.
For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
|BILL
|TITLE
|AB-984
|Vehicle identification and registration: alternative devices.
|AB-988
|Mental health: 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.
|AB-1037
|Infrastructure construction: digital construction management technologies.
|AB-1041
|Employment: leave.
|AB-1051
|Medi-Cal: specialty mental health services: foster children.
|AB-1102
|Telephone medical advice services.
|AB-1120
|Clinical laboratories: blood withdrawal.
|AB-1164
|Dams and reservoirs: exclusions: publicly owned or operated regulating basins.
|AB-1187
|Community colleges: tutoring.
|AB-1195
|Limited Eligibility and Appointment Program: lists.
|AB-1206
|Property taxation: affordable housing: welfare exemption.
|AB-1208
|Unclaimed property: secure payment of claims.
|AB-1232
|Community colleges: nonresident tuition fees: English as a second language courses.
|AB-1242
|Reproductive rights.
|AB-1249
|Income taxes: gross income exclusions: wildfires.
|AB-1278
|Physicians and surgeons: payments: disclosure: notice.
|AB-1279
|The California Climate Crisis Act.
|AB-1287
|Price discrimination: gender.
|AB-1290
|Crimes: theft: animals.
|AB-1307
|County of Riverside Citizens Redistricting Commission.
|AB-1314
|Emergency notification: Feather Alert: endangered indigenous people.
|AB-1323
|Alcoholic beverage control: tied-house exceptions.
|AB-1330
|Alcoholic beverage tied-house restrictions: exceptions: County of Riverside.
|AB-1355
|Public social services: hearings.
|AB-1384
|Resiliency Through Adaptation, Economic Vitality, and Equity Act of 2022.
|AB-1389
|Clean Transportation Program: project funding preferences.
|AB-1394
|General acute care hospitals: suicide screening.
|AB-1406
|Law enforcement agency policies: carrying of equipment.
|AB-1410
|Common interest developments.
|AB-1416
|Elections: ballot label.
