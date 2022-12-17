New California Laws 2023: Part Four

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 4 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes mental health, reproductive rights, affordable housing, community colleges, climate, Medi-Cal, and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 4

BILL TITLE AB-984 Vehicle identification and registration: alternative devices. AB-988 Mental health: 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. AB-1037 Infrastructure construction: digital construction management technologies. AB-1041 Employment: leave. AB-1051 Medi-Cal: specialty mental health services: foster children. AB-1102 Telephone medical advice services. AB-1120 Clinical laboratories: blood withdrawal. AB-1164 Dams and reservoirs: exclusions: publicly owned or operated regulating basins. AB-1187 Community colleges: tutoring. AB-1195 Limited Eligibility and Appointment Program: lists. AB-1206 Property taxation: affordable housing: welfare exemption. AB-1208 Unclaimed property: secure payment of claims. AB-1232 Community colleges: nonresident tuition fees: English as a second language courses. AB-1242 Reproductive rights. AB-1249 Income taxes: gross income exclusions: wildfires. AB-1278 Physicians and surgeons: payments: disclosure: notice. AB-1279 The California Climate Crisis Act. AB-1287 Price discrimination: gender. AB-1290 Crimes: theft: animals. AB-1307 County of Riverside Citizens Redistricting Commission. AB-1314 Emergency notification: Feather Alert: endangered indigenous people. AB-1323 Alcoholic beverage control: tied-house exceptions. AB-1330 Alcoholic beverage tied-house restrictions: exceptions: County of Riverside. AB-1355 Public social services: hearings. AB-1384 Resiliency Through Adaptation, Economic Vitality, and Equity Act of 2022. AB-1389 Clean Transportation Program: project funding preferences. AB-1394 General acute care hospitals: suicide screening. AB-1406 Law enforcement agency policies: carrying of equipment. AB-1410 Common interest developments. AB-1416 Elections: ballot label.

