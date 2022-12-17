New California Laws

New California Laws 2023: Part Four

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 4 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes mental health, reproductive rights, affordable housing, community colleges, climate, Medi-Cal, and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 4

BILLTITLE
AB-984Vehicle identification and registration: alternative devices.
AB-988Mental health: 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.
AB-1037Infrastructure construction: digital construction management technologies.
AB-1041Employment: leave.
AB-1051Medi-Cal: specialty mental health services: foster children.
AB-1102Telephone medical advice services.
AB-1120Clinical laboratories: blood withdrawal.
AB-1164Dams and reservoirs: exclusions: publicly owned or operated regulating basins.
AB-1187Community colleges: tutoring.
AB-1195Limited Eligibility and Appointment Program: lists.
AB-1206Property taxation: affordable housing: welfare exemption.
AB-1208Unclaimed property: secure payment of claims.
AB-1232Community colleges: nonresident tuition fees: English as a second language courses.
AB-1242Reproductive rights.
AB-1249Income taxes: gross income exclusions: wildfires.
AB-1278Physicians and surgeons: payments: disclosure: notice.
AB-1279The California Climate Crisis Act.
AB-1287Price discrimination: gender.
AB-1290Crimes: theft: animals.
AB-1307County of Riverside Citizens Redistricting Commission.
AB-1314Emergency notification: Feather Alert: endangered indigenous people.
AB-1323Alcoholic beverage control: tied-house exceptions.
AB-1330Alcoholic beverage tied-house restrictions: exceptions: County of Riverside.
AB-1355Public social services: hearings.
AB-1384Resiliency Through Adaptation, Economic Vitality, and Equity Act of 2022.
AB-1389Clean Transportation Program: project funding preferences.
AB-1394General acute care hospitals: suicide screening.
AB-1406Law enforcement agency policies: carrying of equipment.
AB-1410Common interest developments.
AB-1416Elections: ballot label.

