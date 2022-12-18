New California Laws 2023: Part Five
Sacramento, Calif.- Part 5 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes LGBTQ, student safety, social media, sexually violent predators, greenhouse gases, elections and more.
For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 5
|Bill
|Title
|AB-1426
|California Advanced Services Fund: Broadband Adoption Account.
|AB-1432
|LGBTQ+ Pride Month.
|AB-1445
|Planning and zoning: regional housing need allocation: climate change impacts.
|AB-1467
|Student safety: sexual assault and domestic violence procedures and protocols: sexual assault and domestic violence counselors.
|AB-1491
|Adult education: consortia: carryover of allocated funds.
|AB-1502
|Freestanding skilled nursing facilities.
|AB-1551
|Planning and zoning: development bonuses: mixed-use projects.
|AB-1565
|Emergency Management Assistance Compact.
|AB-1568
|California Emergency Services Act: Office of Emergency Services: donations system.
|AB-1576
|Superior court: lactation rooms.
|AB-1594
|Firearms: civil suits.
|AB-1595
|Veterans cemetery: County of Orange.
|AB-1598
|Controlled substances: paraphernalia: controlled substance testing.
|AB-1601
|Employment protections: mass layoff, relocation, or termination of employees: call centers.
|AB-1604
|Civil service: the Upward Mobility Act of 2022.
|AB-1613
|Theft: jurisdiction.
|AB-1619
|Elections: voter registration and signature comparison.
|AB-1621
|Firearms: unserialized firearms.
|AB-1625
|Trustees of the California State University: student members.
|AB-1628
|Social media platforms: electronic content management: controlled substances.
|AB-1631
|Elections: elections officials.
|AB-1632
|Restroom access: medical conditions.
|AB-1633
|Public postsecondary education: veterans’ educational benefits: information sharing.
|AB-1636
|Physician’s and surgeon’s certificate: registered sex offenders.
|AB-1637
|Criminal profiteering: asset forfeiture: unemployment and disability insurance fraud.
|AB-1641
|Sexually violent predators.
|AB-1642
|California Environmental Quality Act: water system well and domestic well projects: exemption.
|AB-1643
|Labor and Workforce Development Agency: heat: advisory committee study.
|AB-1644
|Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund: California Jobs Plan Act of 2021.
|AB-1645
|State parks: concession contracts: Crystal Cove State Park.
🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2023
To follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2023 series.
Roseville Today is locally owned & community supported.
We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
(Now in our 20th Year)
We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
(Now in our 20th Year)