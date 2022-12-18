New California Laws 2023: Part Five

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 5 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes LGBTQ, student safety, social media, sexually violent predators, greenhouse gases, elections and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 5

Bill Title AB-1426 California Advanced Services Fund: Broadband Adoption Account. AB-1432 LGBTQ+ Pride Month. AB-1445 Planning and zoning: regional housing need allocation: climate change impacts. AB-1467 Student safety: sexual assault and domestic violence procedures and protocols: sexual assault and domestic violence counselors. AB-1491 Adult education: consortia: carryover of allocated funds. AB-1502 Freestanding skilled nursing facilities. AB-1551 Planning and zoning: development bonuses: mixed-use projects. AB-1565 Emergency Management Assistance Compact. AB-1568 California Emergency Services Act: Office of Emergency Services: donations system. AB-1576 Superior court: lactation rooms. AB-1594 Firearms: civil suits. AB-1595 Veterans cemetery: County of Orange. AB-1598 Controlled substances: paraphernalia: controlled substance testing. AB-1601 Employment protections: mass layoff, relocation, or termination of employees: call centers. AB-1604 Civil service: the Upward Mobility Act of 2022. AB-1613 Theft: jurisdiction. AB-1619 Elections: voter registration and signature comparison. AB-1621 Firearms: unserialized firearms. AB-1625 Trustees of the California State University: student members. AB-1628 Social media platforms: electronic content management: controlled substances. AB-1631 Elections: elections officials. AB-1632 Restroom access: medical conditions. AB-1633 Public postsecondary education: veterans’ educational benefits: information sharing. AB-1636 Physician’s and surgeon’s certificate: registered sex offenders. AB-1637 Criminal profiteering: asset forfeiture: unemployment and disability insurance fraud. AB-1641 Sexually violent predators. AB-1642 California Environmental Quality Act: water system well and domestic well projects: exemption. AB-1643 Labor and Workforce Development Agency: heat: advisory committee study. AB-1644 Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund: California Jobs Plan Act of 2021. AB-1645 State parks: concession contracts: Crystal Cove State Park.

