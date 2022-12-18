New California Laws

New California Laws 2023: Part Five

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 5 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes LGBTQ, student safety, social media, sexually violent predators, greenhouse gases, elections and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 5

BillTitle
AB-1426California Advanced Services Fund: Broadband Adoption Account.
AB-1432LGBTQ+ Pride Month.
AB-1445Planning and zoning: regional housing need allocation: climate change impacts.
AB-1467Student safety: sexual assault and domestic violence procedures and protocols: sexual assault and domestic violence counselors.
AB-1491Adult education: consortia: carryover of allocated funds.
AB-1502Freestanding skilled nursing facilities.
AB-1551Planning and zoning: development bonuses: mixed-use projects.
AB-1565Emergency Management Assistance Compact.
AB-1568California Emergency Services Act: Office of Emergency Services: donations system.
AB-1576Superior court: lactation rooms.
AB-1594Firearms: civil suits.
AB-1595Veterans cemetery: County of Orange.
AB-1598Controlled substances: paraphernalia: controlled substance testing.
AB-1601Employment protections: mass layoff, relocation, or termination of employees: call centers.
AB-1604Civil service: the Upward Mobility Act of 2022.
AB-1613Theft: jurisdiction.
AB-1619Elections: voter registration and signature comparison.
AB-1621Firearms: unserialized firearms.
AB-1625Trustees of the California State University: student members.
AB-1628Social media platforms: electronic content management: controlled substances.
AB-1631Elections: elections officials.
AB-1632Restroom access: medical conditions.
AB-1633Public postsecondary education: veterans’ educational benefits: information sharing.
AB-1636Physician’s and surgeon’s certificate: registered sex offenders.
AB-1637Criminal profiteering: asset forfeiture: unemployment and disability insurance fraud.
AB-1641Sexually violent predators.
AB-1642California Environmental Quality Act: water system well and domestic well projects: exemption.
AB-1643Labor and Workforce Development Agency: heat: advisory committee study.
AB-1644Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund: California Jobs Plan Act of 2021.
AB-1645State parks: concession contracts: Crystal Cove State Park.

