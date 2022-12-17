Spend your holidays with a foster dog or cat

Auburn, Calif. – This holiday season, open your home to a pet to give them a temporary break from their kennels, while you enjoy the gift of a furry companion.

From now until Dec. 31, Placer County Animal Services is welcoming “Holiday Hero” fosters to take a pet home for the holidays, even if just for a few days. Foster homes give the shelter great insight into the animal’s behavior and reduce the number of shelter pets to care for during the holidays.

Matching animals to families

Interested prospective families can reach out to [email protected] to begin the process, which includes brief paperwork and verbal training. Placer County Animal Services will work to match animals to families’ needs. All supplies (food, toys, blankets, crates if needed) are provided.

“This is a great way to have a short-term companion over the holidays without a years-long commitment,” said Animal Services program manager Katie Ingram.

“The animals get some TLC and practice their social skills, and this experience can improve their adoptability. Meanwhile, it gives us more space and resources for other animals in need.” Katie Ingram, Program Manager

Taking pictures of your foster pet can further help demonstrate their personality to potential adopters. Families who enjoy the experience of fostering over the holidays are welcome to become more regular foster providers. Foster homes are given priority for adoptions as well.

For other ways to help shelter pets during the holidays, including our animal wish lists, please visit the Animal Services website.

