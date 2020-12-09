California New Laws 2021
Sacramento, CA – Part 9 of New California laws for 2021 includes school safety, wildfire mitigation, dogs and cats, clinical trials, controlled substances,public contracts and more.
For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, just click on the bill number for full text access via the California Legislature.
California’s New Laws 2021 – Part 9
|SB-530
|Construction industry: discrimination and harassment prevention.
|SB-534
|Insurers: minority, women, LGBT, veteran, and disabled veteran business enterprises.
|SB-537
|Workers’ compensation: treatment and disability.
|SB-540
|Nonprofit public benefit corporations.
|SB-541
|School safety: lockdown drills and multioption response drills: report.
|SB-542
|Workers’ compensation.
|SB-543
|Pedicabs.
|SB-544
|State Bar: admission: license: moral character review: mental health medical records.
|SB-550
|Public utilities: merger, acquisition, or control of electrical or gas corporations.
|SB-551
|Oil and gas: wells and facilities: abandonment and decommissioning: reporting and inspections.
|SB-552
|Hazardous waste: household hazardous waste: door-to-door collection programs: residential pickup services.
|SB-554
|Public schools: adult school students: Advanced Scholastic and Vocational Training Program.
|SB-557
|Criminal proceedings: mental competence: expert reports.
|SB-560
|Wildfire mitigation plans: deenergizing of electrical lines: notifications: mobile telephony service providers.
|SB-568
|Public holidays: Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.
|SB-569
|Controlled substances: prescriptions: declared local, state, or federal emergency.
|SB-570
|Insurance: low-cost automobile insurance program.
|SB-573
|Dogs and cats: microchip implants.
|SB-576
|Coastal resources: Climate Ready Program and coastal climate change adaptation, infrastructure, and readiness program.
|SB-578
|Vacation Ownership and Time-share Act of 2004: incentives.
|SB-583
|Clinical trials.
|SB-586
|College and Career Access Pathways partnerships.
|SB-587
|California Sea Otter Voluntary Tax Contribution Fund.
|SB-588
|Public contracts: Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise Program.
|SB-591
|Incarcerated persons: mental health evaluations.
|SB-592
|Jury service.
|SB-595
|Cannabis: state licensing fee waivers: needs-based applicants and licensees: local equity applicants and licensees.
|SB-596
|In-home supportive services: additional higher energy allowance.
|SB-600
|Health care coverage: fertility preservation.
|SB-601
|State agencies: licenses: fee waiver.
Coming Up in Part 10 – Human trafficking, tribal gaming, special elections, cannabis cultivation, retail food safety and more.
