California New Laws 2021

Sacramento, CA – Part 9 of New California laws for 2021 includes school safety, wildfire mitigation, dogs and cats, clinical trials, controlled substances,public contracts and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, just click on the bill number for full text access via the California Legislature.

California’s New Laws 2021 – Part 9

SB-530 Construction industry: discrimination and harassment prevention. SB-534 Insurers: minority, women, LGBT, veteran, and disabled veteran business enterprises. SB-537 Workers’ compensation: treatment and disability. SB-540 Nonprofit public benefit corporations. SB-541 School safety: lockdown drills and multioption response drills: report. SB-542 Workers’ compensation. SB-543 Pedicabs. SB-544 State Bar: admission: license: moral character review: mental health medical records. SB-550 Public utilities: merger, acquisition, or control of electrical or gas corporations. SB-551 Oil and gas: wells and facilities: abandonment and decommissioning: reporting and inspections. SB-552 Hazardous waste: household hazardous waste: door-to-door collection programs: residential pickup services. SB-554 Public schools: adult school students: Advanced Scholastic and Vocational Training Program. SB-557 Criminal proceedings: mental competence: expert reports. SB-560 Wildfire mitigation plans: deenergizing of electrical lines: notifications: mobile telephony service providers. SB-568 Public holidays: Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day. SB-569 Controlled substances: prescriptions: declared local, state, or federal emergency. SB-570 Insurance: low-cost automobile insurance program. SB-573 Dogs and cats: microchip implants. SB-576 Coastal resources: Climate Ready Program and coastal climate change adaptation, infrastructure, and readiness program. SB-578 Vacation Ownership and Time-share Act of 2004: incentives. SB-583 Clinical trials. SB-586 College and Career Access Pathways partnerships. SB-587 California Sea Otter Voluntary Tax Contribution Fund. SB-588 Public contracts: Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise Program. SB-591 Incarcerated persons: mental health evaluations. SB-592 Jury service. SB-595 Cannabis: state licensing fee waivers: needs-based applicants and licensees: local equity applicants and licensees. SB-596 In-home supportive services: additional higher energy allowance. SB-600 Health care coverage: fertility preservation. SB-601 State agencies: licenses: fee waiver.

Coming Up in Part 10 – Human trafficking, tribal gaming, special elections, cannabis cultivation, retail food safety and more.

