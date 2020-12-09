Rocklin, CA- The City of Rocklin is made up of people, businesses and organizations working hard every day for the betterment of the community.

To honor those giving back, the City recognizes deserving candidates with the Ruhkala Community Service Awards, which are now open for nominations.

Categories include:

Individual or Couple

Business, Group or Service Organization

Youth Award

Pioneer Award



Nomination Deadline

Nominations are due by Sunday, February 7, 2021 and can be submitted online at www.rocklin.ca.us/ruhkala-awards.

“Rocklin is a growing, thriving city that retains a sense of community and small-town values,” said Warren Jorgenson, the Acting Chair of the Community Recognition Commission, which leads efforts on the Ruhkala Awards and the Wall of Recognition. “These awards spotlight the people providing valuable volunteerism and we hope will inspire other residents to get involved in their communities.”

Past Ruhkala Award winners have included community pillars such as: Larry Osborne, who created the annual Run Rocklin event benefiting the Matt Redding Foundation; the Rocklin Chamber of Commerce for their ongoing work in support of Rocklin businesses and the economy; and Marie A. Huson, a former Rocklin Councilmember and City Clerk who championed oak tree preservation and the development of the annual Rocklin Cleanup Day.