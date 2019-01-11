California New Laws Series

Sacramento, CA – Part 8 in our series of New California laws for 2019 includes affordable housing, parental leave, CalWORKS, domestic violence, foster youth, county employee retirement, zero emission vehicles and more.

For complete details regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

California Laws 2019 – Part 8

AB-1999 Local government: public broadband services.

AB-2000 Alcoholic beverages: tied-house restrictions: advertising.

AB-2004 Big Bear Fire Agencies Pension Consolidation Act of 2018.

AB-2006 Charge Ahead California Initiative: agricultural worker vanpool programs.

AB-2009 Interscholastic athletic programs: school districts: written emergency action plans: automated external defibrillator.

AB-2012 School and community college employees: parental leave.

AB-2015 Pupil instruction: information about completion of applications for student financial aid.

AB-2019 Health care districts.

AB-2020 Cannabis: local jurisdiction licensees: temporary event license.

AB-2022 Pupil mental health services: school notification.

AB-2030 CalWORKs: accommodations.

AB-2031 Public contracts: school facility projects: bidding requirements.

AB-2034 Human trafficking: notice.

AB-2035 Affordable housing authorities.

AB-2036 State Capitol: Mervyn M. Dymally bust.

AB-2037 Pharmacy: automated patient dispensing systems.

AB-2041 University of California: Office of the Chief Investment Officer.

AB-2044 Domestic violence: family court.

AB-2045 Insurance.

AB-2046 Workers’ compensation insurance fraud reporting.

AB-2052 State Teachers’ Retirement System: contributions due to system: form.

AB-2055 Legislative ethics: harassment: education: lobbying.

AB-2056 Mobilehomes.

AB-2061 Near-zero-emission and zero-emission vehicles.

AB-2062 State highways: landscaping.

AB-2063 California Financing Law: PACE program administrators.

AB-2068 Electricity: rates: public schools.

AB-2076 County employees’ retirement: disability: date of retirement.

AB-2080 Criminal offender record information: reporting.

AB-2083 Foster youth: trauma-informed system of care.

