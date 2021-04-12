Registration open for 7th annual Love My Mom 5K

Folsom, CA- The 7th annual Love My Mom 5K takes place Sunday, May 2. This popular event returns this year with both virtual and in-person options.

Registration is limited to 300 runners for the in-person option and 200 runners for the virtual option. Kids can also take part in a half-mile virtual run; registration is capped at 100 participants.

The in-person 5K course takes place at the Palladio Mall, and the race starts and finishes in the Whole Foods parking lot at 270 Palladio Parkway.

The race will comply with current public health guidelines, and in-person participants will be required to adhere to all health and safety protocol (details provided at the time of registration). Spectators are not permitted along any portion of the in-person race route.

All registered in-person and virtual 5K participants will receive a special commemorative finisher’s medal and T-shirt. Half-mile virtual kids’ race participants will receive a finisher’s medal.

In-Person 5K

The course includes roads and streets surrounding and within Palladio.Virtual 5K & Kids 1/2 Mile Fun Run

Run or walk in your neighborhood, choose a trail somewhere scenic such as the Johnny Cash Trail in Folsom, or hop on a treadmill – it’s up to you!

Sign up and complete your 5K at the time and location of your choice between now and May 1st.

