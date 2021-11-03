Holiday Season Kickoff with Irving Berlin’s Classic

Roseville, Calif- On November 12, River City Theatre Company will kick-off a series of shows with the presentation Irving Berlin’s classic White Christmas at the Tower Theatre in Downtown Roseville, California.

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas tells the story of two showbiz buddies putting on a show in a picturesque Vermont inn, and finding their perfect mates in the bargain.

Full of dancing, romance, laughter and some of the greatest songs ever written, including “Count Your Blessings Instead of Sheep,” “Happy Holiday,” “Sisters,” “Blue Skies,” and the unforgettable title song, Irving Berlin’s White Christmas promises to be a merry and bright experience for the entire family!

Book by David Ives and Paul Blake

Music and Lyrics by Irving Berlin

Christi Axelson – Director

Ron Cisneros – Choreographer

Wendy Carey – Asst. Vocal Director & Asst. Choreographer

Montana Monce – Rehearsal Pianist

November 12, 13, 14

November 19, 20, 21

Runtime of Show: About 2 hours and 30 minutes, which includes an intermission in that runtime. Free multi-level covered parking steps away from the theater, and free off-street parking too.

Tickets are priced at just $12 and available here online!