Value-packed VIP Access to Napa Valley

St Helena,Calif.- In the historic town of St. Helena, visitors can discover elevated experiences among the vine-draped hills at some of the world’s most historic, cutting-edge wineries, and Michelin restaurants.

The town is now releasing The Little Book of Big Experiences – a book that allows VIP access to wine-goers to explore 12 of Napa Valley’s favorite wineries with curated experiences such as:

Wine & Food Pairings by local chefs

Behind the Scenes Winery & Cave Tours

Learn the History of Each Winery

Those searching for the opportunity to taste the Napa Valley region viticulture can sip through amazing tastings from Beringer Vineyards, Charles Krug Winery, Clif Family Winery, Erosion Tap House, Etude Vineyards, HALL Wines, Nichelini Family Winery, Pope Valley Winery, Raymond Vineyards, Supery Estate Vineyards, VGS Chateau Potelle Winery and Whitehall Lane Winery.

The book is on sale for $85 starting November 1, and is valid through April 2022.

A Top Pick

Perhaps the best value you’ll find when in search of incredible wine experiences in Napa Valley. The Little Book of Big Experiences is an annual Roseville Today favorite and top pick.