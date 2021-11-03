Dave Manousos “Characters in Abstract” Solo Art

Roseville, Calif. – Dave Manousos is one of Blue Line Arts three featured solo shows this month in Roseville.

David’s art was a juried prize winners from the 2021 Lottery for the Arts exhibition, fundraiser, and auction. Winners were chosen by Sacramento gallerist and art consultant Pamela Skinner.

Art Exhibition

The exhibition is only up for 2 weeks – so go see it before it is gone. All works in this exhibition are for sale.

Blue Line Arts Gallery

405 Vernon Street, Suite #100

Roseville, CA 95678

About David Manousous

A fine artist living in Northern California Gold Country, David is know for his bold brushwork and colorful interpretations of everyday life represented in the faces of his characters. He considers his style modern with a pop twist.

Visit Blue Line Arts