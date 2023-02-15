Lessons for all levels of golfers from longtime instructor Bill Childs

Roseville, Calif.- Local golfers looking to improve their overall game will have that opportunity, starting this spring at Woodcreek Golf Club in Roseville.

Longtime instructor Bill Childs will be offering new drop-in lessons for all levels of golfers. The Friday evening lessons start March 3 and will continue through late October. The lessons last 11/2 hours, starting at 5 pm. Note that Daylight saving time begins Sunday, March 12.

The three lesson sessions are from March 3 to April 21, April 28 through June 16, and Sept. 8 through Oct. 27.

Childs has 30-plus years of experience in the local golf industry that includes stops at Diamond Oaks, Catta Verdera Country Club and Indian Creek. He has great knowledge of fundamentals and is considered one of the leading PGA instructors in Northern California. Childs utilizes his technical expertise to develop athletic skills and movement patterns that allow golfers of all ability levels to enhance their enjoyment of the game.

The drop-in program costs $40 for one session or golfers can select a package of eight lessons for $280. The lesson groups will be no larger than eight individuals and will focus on aspects such as full swing, short game, putting, bunker play, and fundamentals of grip, posture and rotation.

Drop-in Golf Sessions

Putting: Set-up/Pendulum Stroke & Full Swing – Grip/Posture/Rotation. Chipping: Ball Position/Balance & Full Swing – Dynamic Balance/Firm Lead Leg Pitching: Medium and High Loft & Full Swing – Hand Action/3 Variables Putting: Fine Motor Skill Drills & Full Swing – Driving for Power and Control Bunker Shots: Using the Sand & Full Swing – Back Swing/Take-away/Top Position Pitching: Using the 3 Ball Position Method & Full Swing – Body Turn Approach Shots: Half Swing, Three-quarter Swing and & Full Swing – Stability and Release 9-Hole Short Game Challenge & Full Swing: Shot Shaping and Strategy

For more information, contact Childs at [email protected], call 916 724-9319, or sign up at the Woodcreek pro shop.

Diamond Oaks Lessons

The venerable golf course in Roseville has several lesson programs, including private lessons from noted golf instructor Dane Bohrer.

The PGA teaching pro offers private adult lessons that start at $60 for 30 minutes and $150 for a 11/2-hour session. Junior lessons start at $75 for 45 minutes.

Bohrer has an extensive resume in the golf industry. He has experience in many aspects of golf, from owning and operating multiple golf fitting and equipment stores in the Sacramento area, to playing professionally on California mini tours and the southwest. Bohrer has also been the Head Professional/General Manager at two Sacramento area golf courses.

He has developed a style of instruction over many years that is based in cause-and-effect principles. Utilizing a variety of tools and video, Bohrer teaches students how to be their own coach so they know how and what to practice, and can enjoy golf as a lifetime sport.

For signups or more information, call the Diamond Oaks pro shop at 916 771-4653.

