Performance-laden vehicle that’s fun to drive

Roseville, Calif.- There are a number of labels associated with the Volvo XC60 Recharge. For the record, Volvo calls it a midsize SUV. However, we’ve seen it categorized as a compact SUV and a friend insists the Recharge is a wagon.

Whatever the true designation, one thing is for certain: the 2022 Volvo XC60 Recharge has received the stamp of approval. It’s a performance-laden vehicle that’s fun to drive. The plug-in hybrid delivers more electric range than most other PHEVs on the market. The competition includes the BMW X3, Audi Q5, Jaguar F-Pace, and Mercedes GLC.

The Recharge arrived in 2018 and since that time Volvo has continued its commitment to making more and more electric vehicles. The Swedish company has an ambitious goal of being all electrified (hybrid or better) by 2025. The XC60 is also sold as a gas-powered vehicle and had its best sales a year ago – 41,582, topping its previous high mark by nearly 10,000.

For this review, we will refer to the Recharge as a midsize SUV. Volvo gave it a mild front styling refresh, featuring an updated grille and a revised front fascia. The latest version of the Recharge also has more range than ever before, slightly improved fuel economy, and a new hybrid powertrain.

On the road

The battery has grown to 18.7 kWh and the electric-only range has also increased, almost doubling from 19 to 35 miles, a high number among PHEVs. It takes roughly 3-4 hours to charge the battery on a fast-charging outlet and 6-8 hours from a standard home 110-volt outlet.

Looks are deceiving, because at first glance the Recharge doesn’t give off the impression it’s fast. Not many plug-in hybrid SUVs can match the powerful Recharge, which has an electric motor that’s mated with a turbocharged 2.0-liter, four-cylinder to produce 455 horsepower and a whopping 523 pound-feet of torque. It travels 0-60 mph in 4.7 seconds, quite impressive for an SUV that weighs 4,400 pounds.

The Recharge comes standard with all-wheel drive. Fuel economy is solid – 63 MPGe in electric mode and 25-29 mpg overall.

We enjoyed how the Recharge handled in practically every driving situation. It’s a fun SUV to take on the open road and also performs well around town doing errands. It shifts through the gears effortlessly and gives the driver lots of confidence when navigating along country roads where its precise handling is appreciated.

Safety features

The Volvo XC60 comes standard with driver assistance safety features that includes front and rear parking sensors, rearview camera, automatic high-beam headlights, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, brake assist, and front and rear collision warning.

One of the first things that’s noticed when entering the interior is the unusual plaid cloth upholstery that Volvo refers to as the “City Weave Textile.” It helps give the Recharge an elegant look and sets it apart from rivals.

AT A GLANCE – 2022 VOLVO XC60 RECHARGE

Performance: turbocharged 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, 455 horsepower

Mileage estimate: 63 MPGe, 25-29 mpg

Price estimate: $54,800 to $62,300

Warranty: 4 years/50,000 miles; drivetrain: 4 years/50,000 miles; roadside assistance: 4 years/unlimited; corrosion: 12 years/unlimited

Inside the XC60

The vehicle has a vertical touchscreen and few physical buttons, something that might not be to everyone’s liking. We found it annoying that commonly used features are buried in multiple screens. The Recharge employs Google integration that includes a Google “Assistant” that’s voice activated. It comes standard with four USB-C ports, Bluetooth connectivity, and a smartphone charging area.

Passengers will be pleased with the amount of room the Recharge offers; it’s ample in both the front and back row, where three people can find comfort. Both front seat occupants have six-way power-adjustable front seats. Cargo space is 22.4 cubic feet and expands to 63.3 cubes with the back row folded down.

The revamped 2022 Volvo XC60 Recharge has many fine qualities that make it worthy of checking out if leaning toward a plug-in hybrid SUV. It has excellent performance, a unique interior, and a reasonable sticker price that includes a $7,500 federal tax rebate.