Compete for prizes with your still exhibits

Roseville, Calif. – The Placer County Fair returns at the beginning of Summer for four days with new food, new events, new rides, a full line-up of concerts, and all your Fair favorites! It takes place on June 23-26 @The Grounds!

As you know, the still exhibits at the Placer County Fair are a way for the members of the community to showcase their talents and compete for prizes with the opportunity to be named the Best of Show in each of the following individual categories: Agriculture, Fine Crafts, Clothing and Textiles, Fine Arts, Floriculture, Baked Foods, Preserved Foods, Homebrew and Wine, Photography and Special Education.

Submit your creation!

We would like you to submit your creation again this year for the opportunity to show off your art in the community. Make sure you read about how can participate in the Daily Contest which is new this year!

Enter your creation online through the ShoWorks portal to win Cash Prizes!

Open to Youth & Adult Divisions

More than 100 divisions to choose from!

Free for youth, $5 per entry for adults

Cash prizes for adult winners

Entry Deadline

The entry is $5 for adults, FREE for kids 5-18, and the due date to register their creation is May 31st, 2022.

Don’t wait! Choose a category and Register Online!

If you have any questions contact us at [email protected] or call (916)701-8181