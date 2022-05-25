Growing demand for commercial and residential systems

Auburn, Calif. – The Placer County Board of Supervisors recently approved a motion to streamline the permitting process for electric vehicle charging stations.

An electric vehicle charging station is any level of electric vehicle supply equipment that delivers electricity from an outside source into a plug-in electric vehicle.

Keeping pace

The permit process is designed to aid business and home owners not alread equipped with a charging station to install an electric vehicle charging station or receptacle.

“Keeping pace with technological demands and how those translate to the built environment are everyday considerations of the Building Service team,” said Placer County Building Chief Official Timothy Wegner. “With this new program to expedite the installation of charging stations, we’re happy to facilitate the ever-growing demand for these systems.”

The goal is to issue permits over-the-counter, the same day, and to facilitate this the team has developed complementary checklists to expedite the process.

Applications

Electric vehicle charging station checklists and applications for residential and commercial properties are available online.

Applications can be submitted in person at the Building Services offices in North Auburn and Tahoe City, as well as online via the county’s e-Services platform at https://www.placer.ca.gov/eServices.