Saturday smiles and good vibes at the Placer County Fair

Roseville, Calif.- It’s Saturday in Roseville and the excitement continues! Grab the kids, remind your friends and co-workers that Summer Fun Starts Here at the Placer County Fair in Roseville. Yes, it’s true!

Leave your worries behind and come spend a fun-filled day @the Grounds in Roseville for Day 3 of family-friendly fun! Nonstop fun includes everything from Pie Eating, Animal Petting, Pony Rides, and Circus Imagination to some good ole’ rock n’ roll.

Improved Fair Layout!

This year, visitors to the Placer County Fair will enjoy a much improved layout! The carnival rides are now closer to the action with an integrated approach and proximity to all the Fair has to offer. It guarantees guests are never too far from all the action, making it an easier and more accessible experience for many. Kudos!

Day 3: Placer County Fair Schedule