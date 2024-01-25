Representing District 2

Auburn, Calif. – The Placer County Board of Supervisors took action Tuesday to appoint George Alves to the Placer County Planning Commission, representing District 2.

Alves and his family have lived in the rural Lincoln area since 1981. After eight years in the U.S. Navy and 30 years working at Hewlett-Packard in logistics and program management, Alves spent seven years as the Placer County Fire Mitigation Coordinator leading the Placer County Fire Safe Alliance. In that role, Alves helped coordinate four fire safe councils throughout the western slope of the county.

His 17 years as a volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician formed his passion for fire mitigation, fuels management and public safety, he said.

Alves continued his dedication to public service, serving 22 years on the Rural Lincoln Municipal Advisory Council, and 12 years as chair of the Greater Lincoln Area Fire Safe Council. He also currently serves as the post adjutant for the Lincoln American Legion, Post 264.

“Growing up in a Central Valley farm community, and spending over 40 years in the Lincoln area, I appreciate the importance of maintaining a balance between agriculture, community needs and development,” Alves said.

