Annual rate hikes announced

Roseville, CA- The Roseville City Council approved two rate adjustments that will start appearing on your utility bill for water, wastewater, and solid waste services beginning July 7, with a second appearing after July 1, 2020.

A typical residential water, wastewater, and solid waste utility bill would increase by approximately $4.21 as of July 1, 2019, and $4.26 as of July 1, 2020. This is an average 3.9 percent increase for all three utilities in the first 12 months, and an additional 3.9 percent the following year.

Roseville Water Efficiency

The city asserts that the rate adjustments will help maintain financial resiliency, offset infrastructure maintenance and rehabilitation costs, and comply with current and future unfunded mandates-all of which ensures high levels of customer service and reliable utility services.

History of Roseville Utility Rate Hikes