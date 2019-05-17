Planning flexibility and freedom cited

AUBURN, Calif. — Customers will soon be able to submit land development applications for commercial and residential projects from the comfort of their home, business or mobile workplace any day, any time.

The Placer County Planning Services Division is set to launch a new electronic application platform June 10, which will allow customers to submit planning permit applications online.

“…a game changer for business development and residential projects…” Steve Pedretti, CDRA Director

Customers will also continue to be able to submit applications at the Community Development Resource Agency front counter.

A preview of the location of the online application portal is now available where customers can even search for existing planning applications, here. Full portal access will be available June 10.

The new application platform will feature a universal application for all land use applications such as variances, minor and conditional use permits, parcel maps and boundary line adjustments.

All supplemental application materials will be submitted digitally through the online application portal or on a portable digital storage device such as a flash drive or CD, which will save time and reduce the costs associated with printing multiple copies of plan sets, project studies and other supplemental application materials.

For updates and additional information, please visit the Planning Services Division webpage here.

The new platform will replace and streamline the current suite of two dozen different application requests that may be made.

“The new online service is a game changer for business development and residential projects in Placer County,” said Community Development Resource Agency Director Steve Pedretti. “Customers now have the freedom and flexibility to apply for planning permits on their own schedule from anywhere.”

CDRA also recently launched a convenient online appointment center called QLess. The tool allows customers to schedule an appointment for counter service instead of waiting in line when they arrive, and view current wait times for walk-in appointments. Learn more about QLess here.

